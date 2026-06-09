’60 Minutes’ Host Lesley Stahl Calls Latest CBS Firings the ‘Worst Experience’ of Her Career

Following the recent firing of Scott Pelley and other CBS colleagues, 60 Minutes host Lesley Stahl breaks her silence about the intense situation.

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While speaking to Puck News over the weekend, Stahl admitted the situation was the “worst experience” of her career and that she felt a level of “reluctance” to stay at 60 Minutes.

“It’s just been obviously the hardest chapter of my career,” she explained. “This was by far the worst experience I’ve been involved in, or even witnessed. I mean, firing seven people, including the entire management team over here, plus reporters and producers.”

Stahl also recalled airing a story that 60 Minutes producer Guy Campanile had worked on before his unexpected firing.

“I had to make a decision to go forward with the story,” she said. “Without knowing if I was going to stay or not.”

However, despite the situation, Stahl said she, as well as Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim, have pledged to work with new 60 Minutes producer Nick Bilton. She noted she met with Bilton to make a “plea” not ot change anything on the long-running show.

“We understand that we need to do more,” Stahl pointed out. “We get that, and if there are good ideas on that front, fine. The Sunday night broadcast, after 60 years, and after increasing our audience this past season, in my view, shouldn’t be tampered with. It’s so not broke, so why, quote, fix it?”

Stahl, Whitaker, and Wertheim Issue a Statement

Before her statements, Stahl issued a statement alongside Whitaker and Wetheim about their futures at 60 Minutes.

“We have had a hard time deciding whether to stay,” the trio explained. They ended up choosing to remain on the show because they “don’t want to see 60 Minutes die.”

Meanwhile, Stahl, Whitaker, and Wertheim stated there was no explanation about why 60 Minutes producers Tanya Simon and Draggan Mihailovich were fired.

“As far as we can tell – because no explanation has ever been offered, they were expelled because they fought for our 60 Minutes values and stood up to protect our independence and integrity,” the trio continued. “We want to express how sorry we are that these principled, fair and honest journalists were treated so shabbily, with such indecency. Tanya deserves to be celebrated, not cruelly cast off. Draggan too. It’s been heartbreaking.”

The statement was released just after Pelley was fired following a heated argument between him and Bilton.

“Your antipathy to the future of the show has come through loud and clear,” Bilton allegedly told Pelley. “And I have heard you. I therefore write on behalf of CBS News to inform you that your employment with CBS is terminated effective immediately.”

Pelley also accused editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of “murdering 60 Minutes.”

Palley had been at CBS News since 1989. He has been a correspondent for 60 Minutes for more than 20 years, joining the show in 2004. The correspondent was previously on 60 Minutes II from 1999 to 2005.