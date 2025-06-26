taco-bell-testing-cheesy-new-chicken-menu-item

Taco Bell lovers, rejoice! The fast-food chain is testing a new cheesy chicken menu item in the Oklahoma City area.
Videos by Suggest
According to BrandEating, the new Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup features a double portion of slow-roasted chicken, a melted three-cheese blend, and Chipotle sauce that’s all folded and rolled in a warm flour tortilla. It is then grilled to perfection.
The $6.49 menu item comes with sour cream and avocado verde salsa. The Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup is also being tested with a side of guacamole and still comes with the sour cream and avocado verde salsa on the side.
The menu item is currently only available at the fast-food company’s locations in Oklahoma City.
Taco Bell Quietly Releases Five New Menu Items
Along with testing the Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup, Taco Bell quietly released five new menu items.
AllRecipes.com revealed that among the items are the Loaded Steak & Jalapeño Topped Fries, Crispy Chicken Tacos, and Crispy Chicken Burrito.
The latest round of item releases also comes just a few months after Taco Bell released new Churro Chiller flavors. They are the following:
- Wild Strawberry Churro Chiller: A rich and creamy blend of strawberry, vanilla, and cinnamon, perfectly complemented by layers of crunchy churro crumbles on the top and bottom.
- Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller: dark chocolate mashed up with warm cinnamon, topped and bottomed with layers of crunchy churro crumbles.
- Coffee Churro Chiller: a creamy mix of premium roast coffee, smooth vanilla, and the delicious flavors of Cinnabon Delights®, topped with crunchy churro crumbles for a sweet treat in every sip.
- Caramel Cafe Churro Chiller: A luscious mix of caramel, coffee, and cinnamon, topped and bottomed with crunchy churro crumbles.