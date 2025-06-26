taco-bell-testing-cheesy-new-chicken-menu-item

Taco Bell lovers, rejoice! The fast-food chain is testing a new cheesy chicken menu item in the Oklahoma City area.

Videos by Suggest

According to BrandEating, the new Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup features a double portion of slow-roasted chicken, a melted three-cheese blend, and Chipotle sauce that’s all folded and rolled in a warm flour tortilla. It is then grilled to perfection.

The $6.49 menu item comes with sour cream and avocado verde salsa. The Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup is also being tested with a side of guacamole and still comes with the sour cream and avocado verde salsa on the side.

The menu item is currently only available at the fast-food company’s locations in Oklahoma City.

Taco Bell Quietly Releases Five New Menu Items

Along with testing the Cantina Chicken Quesadilla Rollup, Taco Bell quietly released five new menu items.

AllRecipes.com revealed that among the items are the Loaded Steak & Jalapeño Topped Fries, Crispy Chicken Tacos, and Crispy Chicken Burrito.

The latest round of item releases also comes just a few months after Taco Bell released new Churro Chiller flavors. They are the following: