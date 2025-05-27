sza-risks-wardrobe-malfunction-in-tight-fitting-dress-at-amas

SZA didn’t light up last night’s AMA’s with just her killer smile and fiery ginger mane… she had a couple of not-so-secret weapons, too.

The 35-year-old alt-R&B singer turned heads and raised eyebrows during her acceptance speech at the 51st Annual American Music Awards on Monday, giving the audience a cheeky glimpse that had everyone talking.

SZA (aka Solána Imani Rowe) shocked with her statement nipple covers, cheekily peeking out from the plunging neckline of her black corseted top and matching mermaid skirt. The five-time Grammy winner completed the bold look with her voluminous ginger mane and perfectly contoured complexion.

The 35-year-old alt-R&B star stole the spotlight with a daring, dazzling display, rocking bedazzled silver pasties that sparkled like stardust across her décolletage. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

First off, SZA claimed the award for Favorite R&B Song with her 2024 single “Saturn,” triumphing over strong competition from Chris Brown, Muni Long, Tommy Richman, and the duo of The Weeknd and Playboi Carti.

“Thank you for choosing the song,” she told the audience. “I’m so grateful for everyone that worked on this song, just for the energy that was cultivated. Creating the song was so easy, and I’m just grateful. God bless you, God bless everyone. Thank you to my mom and my dad,” she added.

SZA Gave a Hat Tip to a Twitch Streamer During Her Second Acceptance Speech

SZA later won the award for favorite female R&B artist, beating talented artists like Kehlani, Muni Long, Summer Walker, and Tyla.

She graciously gave a shoutout to Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who presented the trophy, for starting a weekend boot camp to support emerging content creators.

“Tell them about Streamer University! Congrats to Kai!” SZA exclaimed onstage.

SZA shouted out Kai Cenat and his event “Streamer University” while accepting her award at the AMA’s! 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/TaTGl0JFPB — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) May 27, 2025

“Literally to all of [my fans] Camp, I love you so much. This is like our first time entering fan-won awards, so, like, thank you for mobbing for us. I love you so much just as much as you love me, probably more, you have no idea!” she added.

SZA ultimately lost Artist of the Year to Billie Eilish, Favorite R&B Album to The Weeknd, and Favorite Hip-Hop Song to Kendrick Lamar.