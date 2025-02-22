sydney-sweeney-goes-strapless-in-white-dress-for-armani-event

Sydney Sweeney lit up the 75th Berlinale Film Festival red carpet, turning heads in a strapless white column gown.

On Saturday, February 15th, the 27-year-old Immaculate star stunned in an elegant white silk gown. The design featured a sleek fold at the neckline, perfectly highlighting her graceful silhouette and buxom curves.

Her cascading blonde locks took center stage, styled in classic Hollywood waves that perfectly complemented her glowing complexion and glamorous makeup. She finished the polished look with simple silver leaf rings, adding another bit of elegance to her outfit.

The following week, the Anyone But You actress took to Instagram to share the look with her over 23 million followers.

The series of snaps featured the actress striking poses (including one with a fork at dinner) and an elegant mirror shot with her holding a rose.

“Quick stop in Berlin with my @armanibeauty family,” she captioned the carousel of images.

Fans React to Sydney Sweeney’s Latest Red Carpet Offering

Of course, her fans rushed to the comments to gush over the blonde bombshell’s latest social media offering.

“She just might be the perfect girl,” one fan gushed. “She posted hoping I’d see this,” a second fan quipped, adding: “play a little hard to get at least.”

Meanwhile, fellow famous blonde Paris Hilton, ever the wordsmith, chimed in with a heart-eye emoji.

Yet another fan noted how Sweeney’s curves have returned after buffing up for a recent film role.

“I thought she was shooting the female boxer movie?!?! She looks to be back and better?!?!” they exclaimed.

Even corporate accounts couldn’t resist chiming in.

“As radiant as ever, Sydney,” Armani Beauty wrote. “The way our jaw just dropped,” Sephora added.

Meanwhile, lovelorn fans of Sweeney may have cause to celebrate.

TMZ reports that her wedding to fiancé Jonathan Davino has been delayed three years after the couple’s engagement.

Sweeney and the 41-year-old restaurateur were reportedly planning to tie the knot this May, but their wedding has now been put on hold, according to the outlet.

The exact reasons for the postponement remain unclear, but sources confirmed to TMZ that the wedding was delayed due to the couple’s demanding schedules.

Ladies and gentlemen, shoot your shots… there’s still time!