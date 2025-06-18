Sydney Sweeney Wows in Low-Cut White Outfit on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Sydney Sweeney turned heads in a daring low-cut white blazer during her recent chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 27-year-old actress appeared on the show to promote her new Apple TV+ movie, Echo Valley. She stunned in a sleek white outfit featuring an impossibly plunging blazer with no undershirt that made quite the statement. She paired it with ultra-short shorts that highlighted her endlessly long legs and finished the look with bold black heels.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

During her appearance on the show, Sweeney shared her excitement about meeting Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae. She also mentioned that Glen Powell played a role in helping them connect.

“You were on a Tate McRae song, how did that happen?” Clarkson asked the Immaculate actress. Sweeney admitted she wasn’t familiar with McRae or her music before but shared that she’s now a “huge fan.”

“I think she’s so beyond talented, and she’s so hot,” Sweeney gushed about the singer. She detailed that her Anyone But You co-star, Powell, “connected” them.

“He was like, ‘Hey, Tate wants me to connect you two. Can I give her your number?’ I said, ‘Yeah sure,’” she recalled.

Clarkson and Sweeney both agreed it was exciting to work with the musician, and fans can thank Powell for making the collaboration happen. “Miss Possessive,” the opening track of the So Close to What album, includes a short line from Sweeney, where she says, “No, seriously, get your hands off my man.”

Sydney Sweeney Revealed Public Speeches Terrify Her

Clarkson also noted that Sweeney was the valedictorian of her high school, which led to the actress admitting she had “horrible stage fright.” She also insisted that she didn’t even remember a word of her speech she gave at her graduation. “That’s how terrified I was,” she joked to Clarkson.

Clarkson admitted that she never gets stage fright when singing or doing her show, but giving a speech also gives her the jitters. “I would want to be right below [valedictorian] just so I don’t have to give that speech,” Clarkson insisted.

Sweeney’s new movie, Echo Valley, premiered on Apple TV+ on June 13. The psychological thriller features the Euphoria actress as Julianne Moore’s on-screen daughter.