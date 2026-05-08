Revered Musician Dead at 101: RIP to Ruth Slenczynska

Ruth Slenczynska, the acclaimed American classical pianist who became known as the last surviving pupil of composer Sergei Rachmaninoff, has died at the age of 101.

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Her death, reported by the BBC, closes a historic chapter in classical music that connected audiences directly to the great Romantic-era tradition. They reported that she died after her health declined following several falls in recent months. She died surrounded by friends.

Shelly Moorman-Stahlman, a former student of hers, shared Slenczynska’s passing with the network. “Tonight, heaven gained a very special angel,” she said.

Slenczynska earned international recognition as a child prodigy and later built a career that spanned more than 90 years. Musicians, critics, and admirers praised her technical brilliance, expressive performances, and extraordinary longevity on the concert stage.

Born in Sacramento, California, in 1925 to Polish immigrant parents, Slenczynska displayed remarkable musical ability from an early age. She gave public performances as a young child and quickly attracted attention across Europe and the United States.

Her father drove much of her early career and imposed a strict practice regime that Slenczynska later described as emotionally difficult. She eventually stepped away from public performance during her teenage years and enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley. However, she returned to the stage in the early 1950s and rebuilt her reputation as a leading concert pianist.

Ruth Slenczynska Studied Under Great Musicians

Throughout her life, Slenczynska studied under several towering figures in classical music, including Artur Schnabel, Alfred Cortot, and Rachmaninoff himself. Her association with Rachmaninoff gave her a unique place in music history and made her an important link to one of the 20th century’s greatest composers and performers.

Slenczynska also performed for five US presidents during her long career. One of her most famous appearances came at the White House, where she played a Mozart duet with President Harry S. Truman, an enthusiastic amateur pianist.

Even in her later years, Slenczynska continued to perform, teach, and record music. In 2022, at the age of 97, she released My Life in Music, which became her final album.