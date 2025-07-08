sydney-sweeney-rocks-satin-dress-and-shades-in-latest-outing

Sydney Sweeney recently stunned with her chic style at Miu Miu’s store re-launch party in London.

Videos by Suggest

The 27-year-old Immaculate star turned heads last month in a pale pink satin mini dress, paired with thigh-high grey socks and black pointed heels. A brown fur shawl draped over her shoulders, dark sunglasses, and a chic Miu Miu handbag completed the look.

Sydney Sweeney attends an event at The House of KOKO in London on June 12, celebrating the reopening of the Miu Miu New Bond Street Flagship Store. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Miu Miu)

The striking appearance comes just days after Sweeney attended the European premiere of Echo Valley at London’s BFI Southbank, accompanied by her rarely-seen younger brother as her date. The evening continued with an exclusive afterparty.

Earlier that evening, the throwbacklbuxom blonde radiated classic Hollywood elegance at the premiere, stunning in a halterneck baby blue gown adorned with a flowing tulle train.

Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore at the European Premiere of ‘Echo Valley.’ (Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock)

Later, she switched outfits for the celebratory bash, showcasing yet another show-stopping look.

Sydney Sweeney’s Military Brother Joined Her at a Recent Movie Premiere and After Party

For the afterparty, Sweeney dazzled in a champagne-colored satin Miu Miu dress, effortlessly showing off her stunning figure and a hint of glam.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Meanwhile, her brother Trent brought his A-game, rocking a leather blazer, black trousers, and aviator shades—because clearly, style runs in the family.

Sydney Sweeney, alongside Trent Sweeney and Samayre Soto, at the European Premiere after party for ‘Echo Valley’ in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

However, unlike his high-profile sister, Trent, Sydney’s only sibling, prefers a private life and rarely appears on red carpets. After a few small acting roles as a child, he chose not to pursue acting. In 2020, he started military training with the United States Air Force.

Sydney sent him off to boot camp with some throwback pics on Instagram.

“My little bro leaves for basic training tomorrow. Wishing you luck, bud. When the going gets tough, just remember your sister is tougher than you,” Sweeney wrote alongside the cute snapshots from their childhood.

Later that year, Trent shared that he completed training on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s new movie, Echo Valley, premiered on Apple TV+ on June 13. Co-starring Julianne Moore, the film follows Kate (Moore) as she helps her daughter Claire (Sweeney) hide a shocking secret.