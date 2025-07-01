Sydney Sweeney Changes Into Gorgeous Dress for ‘Echo Valley’ Premiere Afterparty

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a silk midi dress at the London premiere after-party for her new movie.

After the curtain fell on the June 10 London premiere of Echo Valley, Sweeney transitioned seamlessly into something more relaxed for the after-party. According to Marie Claire, she chose another stunning piece from Miu Miu, the iconic brand she represents as an ambassador.

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+

The 27-year-old radiated elegance, embracing a princess-like charm in a pale pink silk midi dress. Her evening ensemble was highlighted by a jeweled empire waist and a sleek, flowing sheath skirt.

Sydney Sweeney, alongside Trent Sweeney and Samayre Soto, at the European Premiere after party for ‘Echo Valley’ at BFI Southbank on June 10 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Meanwhile, she parted her blonde locks in the middle and let them cascade down past her shoulders. Her makeup featured bold brows, eyeliner, and a glossy lip.

She topped the look off with a pair of matching pumps.

Sydney Sweeney Rocked Another Miu Miu Gown on the Red Carpet

Of course, the Immaculate star rocking Miu Miu for the after party should come as no surprise. Earlier in the evening, she wore a bold cutout gown from the same brand.

The floor-length icy blue dress featured a fitted bodice, a cutout above the bustline, and crisscross straps creating a chic halter neckline.

Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore at the European Premiere of ‘Echo Valley.’ (Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock)

The dress had flowing blue fabric that formed slight sleeves on Sweeney’s arms, with a long train and sheer accents in the same icy blue. The Madame Web star completed her look with crystals and jewels, including statement earrings, stacked rings, and delicate bracelets.

Sweeney’s blonde hair was partially pulled back, with curls down her back and soft strands framing her face.

Sweeney’s new movie, Echo Valley, premiered on Apple TV+ on June 13. Starring alongside Julianne Moore, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kyle MacLachlan, the film follows Kate (Moore) as she helps her daughter Claire (Sweeney) cover up a shocking secret—until things unravel.