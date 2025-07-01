Sydney Sweeney Changes Into Gorgeous Dress for ‘Echo Valley’ Premiere Afterparty

Sydney Sweeney stunned in a silk midi dress at the London premiere after-party for her new movie.
Videos by Suggest
After the curtain fell on the June 10 London premiere of Echo Valley, Sweeney transitioned seamlessly into something more relaxed for the after-party. According to Marie Claire, she chose another stunning piece from Miu Miu, the iconic brand she represents as an ambassador.
The 27-year-old radiated elegance, embracing a princess-like charm in a pale pink silk midi dress. Her evening ensemble was highlighted by a jeweled empire waist and a sleek, flowing sheath skirt.
Meanwhile, she parted her blonde locks in the middle and let them cascade down past her shoulders. Her makeup featured bold brows, eyeliner, and a glossy lip.
She topped the look off with a pair of matching pumps.
Sydney Sweeney Rocked Another Miu Miu Gown on the Red Carpet
Of course, the Immaculate star rocking Miu Miu for the after party should come as no surprise. Earlier in the evening, she wore a bold cutout gown from the same brand.
The floor-length icy blue dress featured a fitted bodice, a cutout above the bustline, and crisscross straps creating a chic halter neckline.
The dress had flowing blue fabric that formed slight sleeves on Sweeney’s arms, with a long train and sheer accents in the same icy blue. The Madame Web star completed her look with crystals and jewels, including statement earrings, stacked rings, and delicate bracelets.
Sweeney’s blonde hair was partially pulled back, with curls down her back and soft strands framing her face.
Sweeney’s new movie, Echo Valley, premiered on Apple TV+ on June 13. Starring alongside Julianne Moore, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kyle MacLachlan, the film follows Kate (Moore) as she helps her daughter Claire (Sweeney) cover up a shocking secret—until things unravel.