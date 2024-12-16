sydney-sweeney-rocks-lace-bodysuit-while-out-and-about-in-nyc

Actress Sydney Sweeney turned heads in New York City on Saturday night, stunning in a sheer lace corset paired with black leather pants.

Wearing a black matching jacket left open to show a lace corset bustier, the 27-year-old more than lived up to her bombshell reputation. She completed the outfit with pointed-toe-heeled boots, exuding confidence.

Sweeney completed her leather-and-lace outfit with a textured touch by adding a plush handbag. She polished the look with sleek black sunglasses, and wore her long blonde hair straightened and parted down the middle for an effortlessly chic finish.

The Saturday night outing came just hours after the Immaculate star clapped back at online trolls for body shaming her.

Sweeney essentially trended on social media nonstop after several snapshots of her lounging poolside in a bikini leaked online.

Though the overwhelming majority of denizens of the internet lavished praise on the nubile actress’s ever-ready beach body, some joyless blowhards implied the candid shots were less than flattering.

Sydney Sweeney Confronts Online Trolls with an Epic Clap Back

The Madame Web star noticed the online criticism and responded by sharing a video montage on Instagram Saturday that highlighted several harsh comments about her appearance.

The video then transitioned to compelling behind-the-scenes footage of her intense training as she prepared to take on the role of female boxer Christy Martin in the upcoming biopic.

The footage featured the actress flipping tires, working over the heavy bag, and hitting the weights in the gym.

Sweeney has faced a little pushback from fans over her appearance following her recent workout routine aimed at building a boxer’s strong physique for the role. Some fans seem to think packing on muscle runs against her beloved signature hourglass figure.

However, fans and friends alike were quick to show their support in the comments to the Instagram post.

“You’re such a badass,” her Anyone But You costar Glen Powell gushed in the comments.

“It’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of s**t with comments like that,” Riverdale star Lili Reinhart also wrote. “You look incredible, and your dedication to your project is very inspiring.”

“This movie is gonna be [fire emoji],” one fan added. “Girl, you look AMAZING. They all sound jealous,” another fan agreed.

Christy Martin made waves in the boxing world during the ’90s, winning the WBC title and becoming the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. A release date for the upcoming biopic has yet to be set.