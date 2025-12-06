Sydney Sweeney knew exactly what she was doing when she shared a topless snap from her getting-ready routine, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

In a photo shared on Instagram on Saturday (the fourth slide in the carousel), likely taken before the New York City premiere of The Housemaid on December 2, the Immaculate actress posed topless. She wore a nude waist cincher and sparkling diamond earrings, effortlessly proving she knows how to make an impression—even before getting fully dressed.

In the Instagram post, Sweeney shared outtakes from her busy press tour for The Housemaid, including a risqué photo of her in the makeup artist’s chair. The 28-year-old actress stole the spotlight as she was laced into a nude waspie corset, her hands playfully covering her bare chest, accentuating an hourglass figure that turned every head on the red carpet.

Sweeney’s Instagram photo dump also gave fans a glimpse into her off-screen friendship with The Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried. The post included photos of the two painting portraits of each other, and making silly faces in a selfie. In one video, Sweeney surprised Seyfried with a plate of cupcakes lit with birthday candles. A grateful Seyfried blew them out before walking over to give Sweeney a sweet hug.

Sydney Sweeney Stunned in a Plunging Top on the Red Carpet for ‘The Housemaid’

Of course, Sweeney dazzled on the red carpet that evening, swapping her platinum blonde bob for chest-length bombshell extensions. Her chin-length bob was styled into soft, face-framing curls that highlighted her bedazzled hoop earrings. She completed the look with champagne-toned iridescent eyeshadow, sharp black winged eyeliner, and a soft pink flush on her cheeks.

Sweeney wore a floor-length, rhinestone-encrusted silver gown that sparkled from every angle. The plunging halterneck design dipped to her ribs and featured a white bow embellishment. The bodycon silhouette hugged her curves before flaring out slightly at the knees. The actress paired the bejeweled gown with a white feather boa styled around her elbows.

Meanwhile, fans loved the BTTS (and NSFW) post, rushing to the comments section to lavish praise on the Anyone But You star.

“Fun fact: Syd taught Picasso how to paint,” one fan quipped. “A genuine like for the 4th slide,” another fan wrote, tipping their hat to the topless snap. “Yo, Sydney, my mom says I should invite you over for dinner,” another fan added, boldly shooting their shot.

“Amanda has always been my girl crush. Absolutely in love with her and you too, of course!” adult film star Riley Reid gushed.