Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Cut-Out Gown at ‘Echo Valley’ Premiere

Sydney Sweeney turned heads and dropped jaws in a daring cutout gown at the Echo Valley London premiere earlier this month.

The Madame Web star dazzled in a dreamy, icy blue gown by Miu Miu that was pure elegance with a twist. The floor-length masterpiece hugged her figure with a fitted bodice, while a daring cutout above the bustline added just the right amount of intrigue. Crisscross straps formed a chic halter neckline, giving the look a modern edge.

The dress featured a flowing blue fabric that wrapped around Sweeney’s arms, creating slight sleeves. A long train extended from the back, accented with sheer fabric in the same icy blue shade.

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Sweeney iced out her look with enough crystals and jewels to rival a snow queen. She rocked statement earrings, stacked rings, and a sprinkle of delicate bracelets, perfectly complementing her frosty, ethereal vibes.

Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore at the European Premiere of ‘Echo Valley.’ (Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s signature blonde hair was partially pulled back, with soft strands framing her face and curls falling down her back. Her makeup included bold eyebrows, eyeliner, and a glossy lip.

It was elegance with a hint of edge—like something a modern-day Cinderella might wear to a red-carpet ball.

Sydney Sweeney Has Been a Brand Ambassador for Miu Miu Since 2022

Sweeney’s outfit was styled by Molly Dickson, who also works with stars like Keke Palmer and Sadie Sink, per Women’s Wear Daily. The Immaculate star’s Miu Miu outfit reflects her role as a brand ambassador since 2022, including her feature in the Wander Bag campaign. This partnership highlights Miu Miu’s effort to connect with younger Millennials and Gen Z.

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s new movie, Echo Valley, premiered on Apple TV+ on June 13. She stars alongside Julianne Moore, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kyle MacLachlan. The film tells the story of Kate (Moore), who helps her daughter Claire (Sweeney) cover up a shocking secret—until everything starts to fall apart.