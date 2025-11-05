sydney-sweeney-finally-addresses-american-eagle-jeans-ad-controversy

Months after her American Eagle jeans ad caused an internet uproar, Sydney Sweeney finally addresses the situation.

As previously reported, Sweeney was seen in the ad donning a denim-on-denim outfit. “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring,” the Anyone But You star explained as she buttons her pants. “Often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color.”

She then stated, “My jeans are blue.”



Critics quickly accused American Eagle of using Sydney Sweeney as the symbol of “good genes” through the jeans ad, pointing out she is blonde, thin, attractive, and blue-eyed.

Other critics noted the use of “genes” instead of “jeans” when Sweeney discussed hair and eye color. They are even accusing American Eagle of using the Sweeney ad for “Nazi propaganda” and “white supremacy.”

Now, the actress is ready to speak out about the backlash. During a recent interview with GQ, Sweeney said, “I’ve always believed that I’m not here to tell people what to think. I’m just here to kind of open their eyes to different ideas.”

When asked if she ever feels the need to address her controversies, Sweeney answered, “I’ll vent to my girlfriends. But other than that, no. I know who I am. I know what I value. I know that I’m a kind person.

She then said, “I know that I love a lot, and I know that I’m just excited to see what happens next. And so I don’t really let other people define who I am.”

“I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise,” the actress pointed out. “But I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life.”

Regarding the “genetic superiority” allegations, Sweeney said, “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak out, people will hear.”

Sydney Sweeney Said It was ‘Surreal’ To Have Political Figures Like President Trump and Vice President Vance Support Her During the Controversy

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney commented on the support she received from Vice President Vance and President Trump after they learned she was a registered Republican.

“It was surreal,” Sweeney said. However, she admitted that she stopped paying attention to the controversy not long after.

“I kind of just put my phone away. I was filming every day,” she recalled. “I’m filming Euphoria, so I’m working 16-hour days, and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.”

Although she didn’t pay much attention to the backlash, Sweeney said she noticed reports that American Eagle’s stock rose amid the controversy.

“I was aware of the numbers as it was going. So when I saw all the headlines of in-store visits were down a certain percentage, none of it was true,” she pointed out. “It was all made up, but nobody could say anything because [the company was] in their quiet period.”

Sweeney went on to add, “So it was all just a lot of talk. And because I knew at the end of the day what that ad was for, and it was great jeans, it didn’t affect me one way or the other.”















