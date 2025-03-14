swimmer-andreea-dragoi-stuns-in-hot-pink-two-piece

Swimming star Andreea Dragoi is turning heads both in and out of the pool, sharing a “sweet” Instagram post that shows off her athletic physique in a pink string bikini.

The college swimming star made waves on Instagram this week, sharing fresh snaps with her fans. The 22-year-old athlete struck a pose in front of a pastel pink wall in sunny Santa Cruz, California.

In the opening shot, her blonde hair tumbled effortlessly over her shoulders, perfectly framing her confident pose. The bikini didn’t just showcase her fit physique—it practically celebrated it, from her toned legs to her sculpted midsection. With a pair of stylish shades and a cheeky grin, she looked off to the side, clearly knowing she was stealing the show.

The second slide featured Dragoi really rocking the hot pink thong bikini, leaving little to the imagination. Clearly, she knew how to work the camera, flashing a cheeky grin over her shoulder. While her derrière stole the spotlight, her twist showed off those abs that look like they moonlight as marble sculptures.

The final slide zoomed in on Dragoi’s impeccably toned abs and the dainty little bow on her bikini bottom… tying the whole look together.

“As sweet as it gets,” the swimmer and influencer captioned the sizzling set of snaps, tagging the bikini’s maker, Dolcessa Swimwear.

Fans React to Andreea Dragoi’s Latest Bikini Spread

Dragoi’s fans dived in headfirst to the comments to lavish praise on her latest bikini post.

“So pretty in pink!!” one onlooker gushed. “So cool! Great color match!” a second fan raved. “So cuteeee,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, her sponsor seemed beyond pleased. “Stunning beyond words!” Dolcessa Swimwear’s account exclaimed.

The Romanian-born athlete represents the San Jose State Spartans as a swimmer and competes at the national level. However, her beauty has always been praised. She is also a former Miss Ambassador and the winner of the Miss California US National pageant.

The 22-year-old consistently impresses her fans with her social media posts, gaining over 88,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

Last fall, the stunner posted a set of pics from her “natural habitat,” of competitive swimming. The post flaunted her fit physique in a sleek one piece blue swimsuit as she stood poolside.

“So beautiful,” one awestruck fan wrote.