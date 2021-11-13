Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Move Over Yeti, This Company Is Creating Chic Sustainable Products You’ll Use Every Day

Just because Yeti might be the most well-known brand when it comes to reusable, insulated products, it doesn’t make it the best or most versatile. Enter in S’well. From customizable water bottles to clever food storage containers to stylish barware sets, S’well offers thoughtfully designed products at an affordable price.

It’s not surprising to see that these reusable, stylish, and sustainable products are gaining popularity, they’re both functional and stunning! Sarah Kauss, founder of S’well, is the woman behind this genius brand. With the goal of ridding the world of single-use plastic bottles, Kauss was inspired to create a line of sustainable, stylish products at a time when reusable water bottles were anything but. As a result, she developed the world’s first reusable hydration accessory.

Even though S’well products offer outstanding performance, like an industrial trophy with triple insulation that keeps beverages their ideal temperature for hours, the company also reminds us it’s more than just that. Unlike other rugged insulated products, S’well does more than keep beverages and food at the perfect temperature. By combining captivating design and eco-friendly, reusable products, S’well aims to join you in making a positive impact on global health.

Moreover, every S’well purchase small or large will help reduce the number of plastic bottles in landfills. S’well’s customers also help the company donate millions to charities that support communities worldwide. Explore some of the reusable products from S’well that will help you and your family live a little more sustainably.

S’well Insulated Bottles

Move over disposable plastic water bottles! S’well’s iconic, original 17-ounce bottle is the one that started it all. But alongside its OG bottle, S’well has evolved its triple-insulated technology into other concepts and designs, which allows you to find a bottle that fits your needs.

A S’well water bottle is much more than a standard water bottle you can pick up at the store. All bottles feature triple-layer, vacuum-insulated construction with Therma-S’well® Technology. Consequently, beverages can stay hotter or colder for longer than if they were stored in a regular water bottle.

Furthermore, thanks to the condensation-free exterior of the eco-friendly water bottles, they will not sweat in your bag, so you don’t have to worry about water damage to your belongings. S’well water bottles feature four different iconic body types:

Original

(S’well)

The OG of S’well products. The S’well original insulated water bottle will become your go-to companion for daily hydration. The original S’well water bottles offer a sleek design and combined functionality, boasting triple layer insulation and mouthpieces that can fit most ice cubes, as well as a style that fits most cup holders.

Grab the largest size, at 25 oz, and keep beverages cool for up to a whopping 48 hours. But, it can also chill an entire bottle of wine, so you don’t have to worry about buying a wine cooler to start off your tailgate festivities right!

Roamer

(S’well)

You guessed it: the Roamer is the perfect companion for those who roam or may need a hefty hydration fix post-workout. Whether you choose the 40 oz or 64 oz container, you can be sure the S’well roamer will satisfy your thirst.

The roamer has a handle to complement its sleek design since it is a little bit heavier than a standard water bottle. You will want to take the roamer along for a S’well adventure.

Traveler

(S’well)

As much as we’d like to sit on the couch with a cup of coffee in hand, life gets in the way. Thanks to the S’well Traveler, you can take that comfort with you wherever you go. Additionally, its stylish design, perfect fit to your hand, and wide mouth shape allow you to stir and sip smoothly, making getting up in the morning a pleasant experience.

Although the traveler is perfect for keeping your morning cup of tea or coffee warm on a chilly morning, this container is versatile for a variety of brews. Moreover the traveler is great for pre and post work-out protein shakes, and holding your most delicious smoothies.

While the 16 oz size is ideal for revving up your engine with your morning brew, consumers can expand to larger sizes as well. Travelers come in sizes ranging from 12 oz to 40 oz. In contrast to other traveler bottles, the 40 oz bottle has a soft-touch silicone handle for easy handling. Additionally, the 40 oz traveler keeps beverages cool for up to 60 hours, and warm for up to 20.

S’ip

(S’well)

S’ip by S’well is the ideal bottle for the young at heart. The affordable S’ip makes a great lunchbox companion for children. The S’ip by S’well collection includes bright colors and whimsical patterns such as Disney’s Mickey Mouse. It may be the best water bottle for Disney World park days!

Among the many benefits of this eco-friendly double insulated bottle are its eye-catching design and the ability to keep iced beverages cool for 24 hours or hot for 10 hours for its 15 oz bottles. Also, never worry about this bottle raining on your parade, as it’s totally leak-proof!

The S’ip by S’well line of bottles also offers some cool features like silicone loops for easy grip while on the go, as well as glow-in-the-dark patterns.

S’well Bottle Accessories

Whatever S’well bottle you choose, you can be sure it has some serious style and unbeatable performance. Yet, for customization, S’well also offers some thoughtful add-ons to your much-loved sustainable S’well products.

Blender Springs

(S’well)

Turn any S’well bottle into the ideal container for smoothies and protein shakes with a blender spring. Add the blender spring to any S’well container, and the spring will blast away any unwanted clumps with a simple shake.

Bottle Handle

(S’well)

Whether your favorite S’well bottle came with a handle or not, don’t worry about it! Your S’well bottle can be customized by simply picking a silicone handle from a variety of trendy colors.

Filter Cap

(S’well)

S’well’s Filter Cap is yet another innovative way that S’well is reducing single-use plastic bottles. Instead of reaching for bottled water, make tap water taste better with a S’well filter cap. Place the S’well cap on top of your bottle and enjoy your drink.

By removing chlorine and particulates, the filter cap improves the taste and odor of tap water. With such great tasting water at your fingertips, you’ll never reach for a plastic bottle again.

S’well Eats Line

Making healthy meal preparations for the work week is a great way to get started on the road to health. But, if you don’t have the right tools to pack your meals, you won’t make much progress or have much variety. Luckily, S’well has you covered.

S’well Eats

(S’well)

S’well Eats may be the only meal prep bowl you ever need. The stylish design boasts a 2-in-1 food bowl with Therma S’well Technology and a triple-layered, vacuum-insulated outer bowl. Furthermore, the inner prep bowl features measurement marks for easy food portioning. Whether you choose the 16 oz or larger 21 oz design, the S’well Eats bowl can keep you meal for up to 12 hours and hot for seven.

Glass Prep Bowl

(S’well)

Put an end to single-use plastic disposable food containers. Instead, opt for sustainable glass prep bowls from S’well. Featuring leak-resistant, pop-top lids, the S’well Eats Glass Prep Bowls are made of durable, tempered glass. Additionally, the S’well glass prep bowls match perfectly with the S’well Eats food bowls by nesting neatly inside.

S’well Barware

Known for its triple-insulated water bottles and tumblers, S’well is now bringing that same energy to the bar scene. With innovation, style, and sustainability, S’well easily takes hydration to the next level.

As for its mixology game, expect nothing less. While remaining highly functional, S’well’s boozy barware is nothing short of sophisticated. Among S’well’s insulated barware collection are wine tumblers, chillers, carafes, champagne flutes, and shaker sets.

The Celebration Set

(S’well)

When it comes to partying at home, the celebration set is a must-have. Everything you need is included. In addition to a shaker to mix your favorite cocktails, the S’wells celebration set includes an ice bucket to keep your wine or ice cold. Enjoy your beverage in the stylish wine tumblers.

Unlike many other reusable on-the-go products, S’well products are more than just that. S’well was the first company to combine compelling design with sustainability and encourage smart living. Join S’well as they strive to be the spark for change – “the inspiration to live a little more sustainably in an unsustainable world.”