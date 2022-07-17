This Classic Recipe Removes Coffee’s Bitterness And Acidity All With The Help Of An Egg

A typical southern breakfast isn’t complete without a fried egg, country ham, buttermilk biscuits, and a mug of coffee. Sure, that cup of coffee might be bitter, but we’ve mostly learned to live with it. However, we just stumbled across this TikTok that advises us to do something a little different with our eggs.

Any coffee drinker can tell you some tricks to reducing the bitter flavor of their coffee. Obviously, milk and sugar will help reduce some of the acidity and bitterness.

Alternatively, a little salt can be used to neutralize acidity, according to chef Alton Brown. And, choosing a lighter roast might also be a smart move if you can’t stomach the bitter flavor.

But, there’s another way to reduce bitterness and add a smoother texture that you may have never heard of before. And all you need is an egg white, coffee grounds, cold water, and a heat source.

Swedish Egg Coffee

Apparently, this “hack” has been around for a long time. Also known as Swedish Egg Coffee, Scandinavian Coffee, or Church Basement Coffee, it probably originated sometime in the 1800s.

The coffee of the time wasn’t as nuanced as it is today, and this recipe made the coffee more palatable. It also was able to serve large groups of people, hence the name Church Basement Coffee. Some people even make it over an open fire while camping.

There are several different recipes out there. Some call for using the whole egg, shells and all. But, most commonly the recipe calls for adding just the egg white to your coffee grounds before brewing.

Here’s the recipe from @retrorecipeskitchen on TikTok.

Ingredients

4 rounded tablespoons of finely ground coffee

White of 1/2 an egg

4 cups cold water

Directions

Mix egg white and dry coffee in a pot. Add cold water and bring to a boil for three minutes. Remove from heat. Let stand for five minutes, then drain coffee from the grounds.

Benefits Of Adding An Egg

When you mix the egg white and coffee grounds, they clump together, which essentially eliminates the need for a coffee filter. The grounds separate from the water easily, so if you need coffee but have no coffee maker, this trick could help you in a pinch.

In addition, the egg also clarifies the coffee, removing acidity and bitterness. The result is a velvety smooth texture and a light brew.

