Suzanne Somers’ Widower Claims ‘Strange’ Things Keep Happening Since Her Death

Ever since Suzanne Somers’ passing, her widower has become a firm believer in the afterlife, thanks to some peculiar happenings at home.

On the same day, three peculiar events unfolded, as shared by Alan Hamel, Somer’s grieving husband. It all began with an unexpected encounter with a rebellious hummingbird.

A bird gracefully entered the Palm Springs, California home of the widower and Suzane Somers. This is the same home where Somers tragically passed away last October. The bird made several laps before it seemingly paused in front of a framed photo of the couple as if it was “hovering” in their presence.

Hammel’s paranormal experience didn’t stop there. According to Hamel, after hovering, the hummingbird eventually settled on top of the frame and remained there.

However, other strange things continued to happen in Hamel’s neighborhood. After the hummingbird visit, the widower recounted how his fireplace inexplicably ignited, accompanied by the melodic strains of Suzanne’s beloved composer.

It’s an artist of relative obscurity, new believer Hamel insisted. “No one’s ever heard of this guy,” he quipped to Page Six.

Suzanne Somers’ Widower Had Another Strange Encounter That Night

As the supernatural-filled day drew to a close, Hamel finally prepared to rest. Just before closing his eyes, he told the outlet that he had the comforting sensation of her presence beside him in bed.

“We joked about when one of us passed, it would likely be me because I’m 10 years older,” Hamel recalled. He also remembered Somers quipping to him, “Knowing you, you’ll be on your way back before you’ve left.”

Despite his previous skepticism, Hamel now believes something is out there. “I’m convinced of [the afterlife,” he admitted. “I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere … after we discard our bodies.” In fact, Hamel is now in full-on Fox Mulder mode. “We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy,” he added. “The soul must go somewhere and do something.”

After a marriage lasting over four decades, Hamel and Somers were inseparable until the very end. In October, Somers peacefully passed away, holding her beloved husband’s hand, just one day before her 77th birthday, at their Palm Springs home.

On Sunday night, Suzanne Somers was among those honored at the “In Memoriam” segment at the Emmys. The Three’s Company and Step By Step star was remembered alongside other stars that passed in 2023, such as Kirstie Alley, Andre Braugher, and Matthew Perry.