‘Survivor’ Star Gives Health Update After Attack By Homeless Woman

After being involved in a rather frightening incident, former Survivor contestant, Michelle Yi, gave a public statement regarding her recovery. Yi, who competed on the 2007 Survivor season set in Fiji, was attacked in Santa Monica, California, earlier this month.

What Happened To Michelle Yi?

Recently, Michelle Yi revealed to People that she was attacked while arriving at a Pilates studio early in the morning. At first, everything was normal as Yi welcomed her students into class. However, Yi described things started to change after she noticed a “disheveled and agitated” woman approaching her. According to the former reality star, the woman was yelling at her, screaming that she had stolen her identity.

“Santa Monica has a homeless problem, and I’ve dealt with this type of thing before,” Yi explained. “So I told her, ‘Ma’am, you can’t be here. You need to leave.'” After that, the woman became violent with Yi. “She stabbed me in the left bicep,” Yi said before adding the woman also “hit” her “on the right hand with the baton.” After that, Yi said, “My face split open; blood was everywhere.”

What Happened To Michelle Yi’s Attacker?

In addition to attacking Yi, the police discovered the woman also struck two other victims. Fortunately, the other two victims didn’t endure as severe injuries as Yi did and didn’t have to go to the hospital for medical treatment. Santa Monica Police Department spokesperson, Rudy Flores, said they initially responded to reports of a woman “carrying a baton and hitting cars.” Shortly after the initial call was when Yi was attacked.

The alleged attacker was later identified as Alexandria Diaz, who turned out to be on the list of missing persons. According to police, Diaz suffers from mental illness, and it’s speculated she was off her medication when the attacks took place. Earlier this week, Diaz was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Is Michelle Yi Ok?

Despite the numerous injuries Yi endured, she could still drive herself to the hospital to receive much-needed treatment. The treatment Yi received included stitches on her face and an X-ray on her hand. “Fortunately, nothing was fractured,” Yi reported.

Although Yi said, “Physically, I’m on the mend,” it’s her emotional health that may be harder to repair. “Emotionally, it’s harder, but I should be ok,” she assured the public. Yi described the incident as “really awful” and hoped that the police would respond to similar situations quicker in the future. “It was dark when this happened. I hope that police will have more protections during the hours that we need them most,” Yi stated.