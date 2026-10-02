‘Survivor’ Player Suffers Painful Injury in Axe Accident

A Survivor 51 contestant refused to let a gruesome injury end his shot at winning the reality competition.

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During the Sept. 30 episode, professional wrestler Brady Booker accidentally cut off part of his thumb while chopping wood at the Toka tribe’s camp in Fiji. The 27-year-old was shown covered in blood before telling his tribemates, “I’m missing a quarter of my thumb.”

Booker soon spotted the severed piece on the ground. The episode showed a close-up of the injury, while fellow contestant Patt Cannaday held the piece of Booker’s thumb in a seashell as they waited for medical assistance.

“I’m just trying to calm Brady down and also holding a portion of his thumb in a little shell. It was an experience unlike any other,” Cannaday said in a confessional.

Booker’s biggest concern was whether the accident would force him to leave the competition. “Did I just knock myself out of the game?” he asked a producer while receiving initial care.

When Dr. Barry arrived, Booker explained that he was splitting wood when it “lopped it off.” He became emotional while explaining that he wanted to remain in the game.

“I just don’t want to be an idiot who lost the biggest opportunity of his life,” Booker told the doctor.

After examining Booker, Dr. Barry determined that he could continue competing. The doctor said Booker needed a dressing around his thumb and antibiotics to help prevent an infection.

“I would kiss you,” Booker replied.

Booker later reflected on the news in a confessional.

“When doc told me I can stay in this game, it was like new life. Sure, it’s a little numb, but I can touch all the fingers, I can touch far end, I can clap, I can grab. Sure, brodie, pain exists, but I would rather feel pain than nothing at all,” he said.

Booker then made an unusual request: He wanted Dr. Barry to show the severed piece of his thumb to host Jeff Probst.

“That I can do,” the doctor replied.

According to Probst’s field notes, he later visited the medical area and saw the piece himself.

“Sure enough. That’s the tip of a human thumb. Another Survivor first,” Probst wrote.

Booker even asked the medical team to preserve the piece and save it for him after filming.

“Brady had a great sense of humor as he pleaded with our medical team to wrap the piece of thumb and put it in a cooler to save for him after the show so he could take it home,” Probst wrote. “Talk about a one-of-a-kind Survivor souvenir. Most players are happy with a treemail.”