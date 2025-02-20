‘Survivor’ Alum Arrested in Gang Takedown: Details on Accusations Against Brandon Hantz

Former Survivor star Brandon Hantz has been arrested on several charges related to alleged gang involvement.

Videos by Suggest

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas unsealed a 22-count indictment against suspected members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang. Hantz is being charged with racketeering conspiracy and arson. 13 others face similar gang-related allegations, with some facing murder charges.

A federal law enforcement source confirmed to TMZ that Hantz has been charged in connection with the indictment. He could face up to 20 years for each of his two charges.

However, a family member told TMZ that Hantz — who was allegedly known within the gang as “Loco” and “Gun Drop” — left the Bandidos last year. Regardless, his home was raided by the FBI on Wednesday.

The indictment alleged that the Bandidos are in the midst of a turf war with rival gang B*EAST. Encounters between the two gangs have escalated to assault and even murder.

Brandon Hantz Was a Controversial Figure During His Two Seasons of ‘Survivor’

Hantz was a cast member on two seasons of Survivor: South Pacific (season 23) and Caramoan (season 26). One of his most memorable on screen moments came on Caramoan, when he got into an argument with fellow contestant Phillip Sheppard.

After arguing with Sheppard, Hantz approached his fellow tribe members in their makeshift shelter.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me give you a reason to vote me out,” he said, before dumping out the tribe’s supply of rice and beans.

Hantz was a Survivor legacy. His uncle, Russell Hantz, is considered to be one of the infamous villains in the history of the franchise. Russell Hantz is also one of only eight contestants to ever make it to the Survivor finals in more than one season.

Brandon was less successful on his seasons. He finished sixth on South Pacific and was voted out fifth on Caramoan.