Surveillance Footage Doesn’t Show Tara Reid Was Drugged During Recent Hotel Incident, Law Enforcement Reveals

A little over a week after Tara Reid claimed she was drugged at a hotel near Chicago, there has been an update in the case.

Officials at the Rosemont Public Safety Department told PEOPLE that surveillance footage at the DoubleTree Chicago O’Hare Airport — Rosemont did not show the American Pie star being drugged at the establishment’s bar.

“While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink,” the officials explained. “We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar, which is standard practice for bartenders to do.”

The actress previously told TMZ that she was hospitalized in late November after someone slipped drugs into her wine at the hotel. After ordering the drink, Reid stepped out to smoke a cigarette with a group of YouTube influencers.

When she returned to the bar, Reid noticed a napkin over her drink. Without questioning it, the actress consumed the beverage.

Reid said she believed the drink had something in it that rendered her unconscious for eight hours. The next thing she knew, she was in the hospital.

Reid insisted she had only one drink during the ordeal. “It was just a big blur.”

“I’m just glad that I was in a public place, you know what I mean?” she said. “Like, and there was security there to help me, cause I mean, if this happened at… Not a public place, I mean, you could get raped. You could get… a lot of things could go really, really, really wrong.”

She said she filed a police report not long after being hospitalized.

Law Enforcement Officials Are Waiting For Hospital Records Before They Can Continue the Tara Reid Drink Investigation

The investigation remains ongoing, with officials awaiting hospital records. “We cannot, however, confirm at this time if or what specific chemical testing the hospital may have conducted.”

Officials further stated they are working with Reid to “receive those records which she has also not received.”

“Pending those results or further information coming forward, our detectives will follow up on those leads accordingly,” they noted. “At this time, there is no criminal act that has been committed .”

They also noted, “ There is no one we are currently investigating.”

Officials then said that while they do not have any evidence that a drink was tampered with, it is a “good reminder” to never leave a beverage unattended. “If you ever believe you have been drugged or feel unsafe, please reach out to local authorities, they added.

Reid’s rep also released a statement about the ordeal. “She is cooperating fully with the investigation,” the rep stated. “Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch their drinks, and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage.”