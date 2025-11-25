‘American Pie’ Star Hospitalized Following Hotel Bar Incident

American Pie star Tara Reid is currently recovering after she was hospitalized following a terrifying hotel bar incident.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Reid was seen being placed into a wheelchair at a hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, outside Chicago, early Sunday morning. Amid the situation, the actress was heard speaking incoherently to those assisting her.

At one point, the American Pie star slipped out of the wheelchair as security maneuvered her through the hotel lobby. She was then helped back into the wheelchair before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Reid later told the media outlet she was hospitalized after someone slipped dr-gs into her wine at the hotel. She revealed that after ordering the drink, she stepped out to smoke a cigarette with a group of YouTube influencers.

After returning to the bar, the actress noticed her drink was covered with a napkin. Shrugging off her confusion over the napkin, she drank the glass of wine. She said whatever was put into the drink rendered her unconscious for eight hours. The next thing she remembered, she was in the hospital.

Reid insisted she had only one drink during the ordeal. “It was just a big blur,” she told TMZ.

She also told the media outlet, “I’m just glad that I was in a public place, you know what I mean? Like, and there was security there to help me, cause I mean, if this happened at… not a public place, I mean, you could get r–ed. You could get… a lot of things could go really, really, really wrong.”

The Local Police Department Responds to a ‘Sick Person’ Call at the Hotel

Meanwhile, the Rosemont Police Department officials told TMZ that they received a medical call for a “sick person” at the hotel. The officials also stated that the subject was later transported to a hospital.

Paramedics further revealed that they responded to the scene at 12:39 a.m. on Sunday.

Law enforcement officials stated there was no mention of a possible “dr-gging” and no one had reached out about the incident with the allegation. No report has been filed about drugs.

An eyewitness also told the media outlet that before paramedics arrived at the hotel, the American Pie star had screamed, “You don’t know who I am. I am famous. I’m an actress.”

Reid’s rep has told the Daily Mail that she filed a police report after the incident. She believes her drink was tampered with.

“She is cooperating fully with the investigation,” the rep stated. “Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch their drinks, and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage.”