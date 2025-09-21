supermodel-welcomes-third-baby-with-billionaire-husband

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her billionaire husband just expanded their empire by one… baby, that is.

The 33-year-old and her husband, Joshua Kushner, 40, welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on September 18. Doting dad Kushner took to Instagram over the weekend, flaunting a sweet snap of the new arrival—all pink hat and hospital blanket.

“Rae Florence 9.18.2025,” the billionaire businessman and investor wrote alongside the adorable snap.

The couple, married since October 2018, are also parents to two sons: Levi, 4, and Elijah, 2.

Joshua Kushner and supermodel Karlie Kloss pictured in July. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the supermodel and her billionaire husband’s high-profile friends were quick to show their love in the comments section.

“Congratulations,” Tom Brady wrote, adding three red heart emojis. “Welcome to the neighborhood!” entrepreneur David Grutman gushed. “At long last, she’s here!” veteran supermodel Christy Turlington chimed in.

The Supermodel Revealed She was Expecting Her Third Baby in March

Kloss announced in March that their family was growing, sharing the news through an Instagram carousel featuring her boys.

“Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉,” the supermodel wrote alongside the four sweet snaps.

The first image showed Kloss holding Elijah. The toddler sat just above her baby bump as the model looked back at the camera.

A second snapshot showed Kloss cradling her stomach in denim jeans and a white top, her wedding ring clearly visible. Another pic featured her posing in a form-fitting black dress. Kloss concluded her pregnancy announcement with a black-and-white photo of her two sons embracing.

The now mother of three previously shared her struggles with posture during her pregnancy with Elijah.

“Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad, so now, I’m relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back,” she admitted to PEOPLE in 2023.

“My [fitness] routine has evolved,” Kloss told the outlet. “It’s gotten more efficient. I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways. So I do light weights and also body weight exercises. I travel a lot still, so I don’t always have a gym nearby.”