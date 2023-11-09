Supermodel Gisele Bündchen Frolics On Beach In String Bikini In Brazil

Gisele Bündchen is showing off her toned figure while dancing around the beaches of Brazil.

Recently, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, 43, took to Instagram and shared a carousel post with pictures detailing her trip to Brazil. Photos in the post included Bündchen holding a cup of coffee with the picturesque coast in the background, snaps with her family, and pictures of delicious food. However, a photo in the post that caught her followers’ eyes was a snap of the model posing in a string bikini on the beach.

Instagram

In the photo, Bündchen is seen leaping in a barely-there leopard print string bikini. The model looked into the sky as her blonde hair flowed behind her. In the background, a mountain scape towered over the ocean as ripples of waves crashed onto the beach.

Bündchen captioned the post, “Special little moments❤️ Pequenos momentos especiais”

It turns out that Bündchen isn’t the only celeb vacationing in ultra-serene spots as of late. Recently, both Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore also posed in bikinis while surrounded by gorgeous waterscapes.

Gisele On Divoring Tom Brady: “Sometimes You Grow Apart”

Gisele Bündchen recently opened up about her divorce from NFL MVP Tom Brady.

In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning’s Lee Cowan, Bündchen explained, “I think before I was more surviving, and now I’m living, which is different.”

After 13 years of marriage, Bündchen and Brady announced their divorce in October 2022. Post-divorce, Bündchen returned to her Victoria’s Secret Angel roots and has worked on modeling campaigns for Louis Vuitton.

“I think it’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen,” Gisele said. “But I think you have to accept—you know— sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it’s sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”