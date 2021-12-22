Supermodel Beverly Johnson Accused Chris Noth Of Assault In Resurfaced, Decades-Old Court Docs

Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct by three women, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones, but this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of violent behavior. Ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson claimed that Noth was physically violent towards her in 1995, even filing a restraining order.

Noth ‘Made Repeated Threats’ Towards Johnson

The model claimed Noth punched her and repeatedly threatened to kill her. Court documents reveal that Johnson filed for the temporary restraining order in Los Angeles Superior Court, requesting Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter, and their dog.

“Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me [and] destroy my face. Threatened to kill the dog.”

Johnson also asked the judge to order Noth to “make no calls to others with threats against me. Restraining from slandering my character + good name.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and it was later modified into a mutual restraining order.

“Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge decreed.

Noth and Johnson agreed not to “contact, molest, attack, strike, threaten, sexually assault, batter, telephone or disturb the peace of the other.” They also agreed that they would not come within 500 yards of each other or any family members from the residence of the other party or place of employment. They both also said that they would not make any derogatory comments about each other.

Johnson: ‘I’ve Never Been So Frightened In My Life’

There was no expiration date on the court documents, but the court docket states the case was closed on May 26, 2017. However, it’s all getting dragged back up as Noth faces sexual assault allegations. In a recently-unearthed article from the National Enquirer, Johnson is quoted telling a friend, “I’ve never been so frightened in my life. I just can’t believe that someone who had once been so tender and sweet could turn into this raging wild man.”

Noth and Johnson have not commented on the situation, but Noth has released a statement about the assault allegations, saying, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”