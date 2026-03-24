‘Superman’ Star Dies After Facing Parkinson’s Disease for 15 Years: Valerie Perrine Was 82

Valerie Perrine, an actress best known for her role as Eve Teschmacher in Superman I and Superman II, has passed away after battling Parkinson’s disease for more than a decade. She was 82 years old.

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Perrine’s friend Stacey Souther took to to announce the news. She revealed that the actress peacefully passed away on March 23.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” Souther wrote on the late actress’s account. “She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it.”

Born in 1943, Perrine went into acting in the early ’70s. She appeared as Montana Wildhack in George Roy Hill’s Slaughterhouse-Five.

In 1975, Perrine received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture Actress (Drama) for her role as Honey Bruce in Lenny. She starred opposite Christopher Reeve and Gene Hackman in 1978’s Superman. She reprised her role from her superhero film in the sequel.

In addition to film, Perrine appeared in numerous popular TV shows, including Nash Bridges, Walker, Texas Ranger, ER, and Northern Exposure.

The actress was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015. Two years later, she underwent dental surgery to repair damage to her teeth caused by the medication she was taking for the disease.

Perrine’s Friend Launches GoFundMe in Her Honor

Along with announcing Perrine’s passing, Souther also launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for the actress’s funeral.

“After more than fifteen years waging a quiet, courageous battle against both Parkinson’s disease and debilitating central tremors, this luminous, vivacious woman finally rested,” Souther shared. “Her passing leaves a void in Hollywood history — and in the hearts of millions of fans around the world.”

She also noted that the fundraiser was created with full support and blessing from Perrine’s brother, Ken, who is also battling Parkinson’s disease.

Souther further revealed more details about Perrine’s struggle with Parkinson’s disease. “Around 2011, Valerie began experiencing the first signs of essential tremors; involuntary shaking that slowly began to steal the very instrument she’d built her life around: her body, her presence, her ability to perform. She laughed it off in public. But behind closed doors, the reality was devastating.”

“The tremors were accompanied by the relentless progression of Parkinson’s disease,” she continued. “The career that had defined her life was no longer possible.”

Souther praised her late friend, stating that Perrine fought hard against Parkinson’s. “Valerie spent what she had on medical care, determined to fight. She fought for fifteen years.”

Souther then added, “She never complained. She kept smiling.”

The fundraiser has so far raised nearly $22,000.