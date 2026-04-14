‘Superman 2’ Casts ‘Star Wars’ TV Show Star in Major Role

A Star Wars fan favorite is jumping to a new galaxy, landing a major role in the DCU’s next Superman film, Man of Tomorrow.

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Adria Arjona, known for her role in the popular Star Wars series Andor, has been cast as alien queen Maxima in the upcoming sequel, per Variety. The 33-year-old reportedly beat out Eva De Dominici (The Cleaning Lady), Sydney Chandler (Alien: Earth), and Grace Van Patten (Tell Me Lies) for the coveted part.

‘Star Wars’ fan favorite Adria Arjona. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Maxima’s character in the comics has a history of being both a foe and a potential flame for Superman. Cameras are about to start rolling on set in Atlanta as production gets underway. Mark your calendars, fellow nerds. The DC movie is set for release on July 9, 2027.

In Superman: Man of Tomorrow, writer-director James Gunn has David Corenswet’s Man of Steel teaming up with his archnemesis, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Their mission is to take down the super-intelligent baddie Brainiac, played by German star Lars Eidinger. The absolutely stacked cast also includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner.

Arjona’s boyfriend, Jason Momoa, is also part of Gunn’s new DC Universe. After playing Aquaman across several movies, Momoa will portray the anti-hero Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That film lands in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Adria Arjona alongside boyfriend and fellow DCU star Jason Momoa. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

You might recognize Arjona from her standout performance in the Star Wars series, Andor. Her impressive resumé also includes Hit Man, Splitsville, Father of the Bride and Blink Twice.

Next up, she’s set to star opposite Michael B. Jordan in his Thomas Crown Affair remake for Amazon MGM Studios.