watch-all-the-trailers-that-aired-during-super-bowl-2026

Super Bowl 2026 was a geek-out of epic proportions, dropping trailers for everything from Spielberg’s latest alien flick to a Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood sequel.

Here’s a handy roundup of all of the trailers that dropped during Super Bowl LX.

‘The Adventures of Cliff Booth’

Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth in Netflix’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood sequel. The first teaser shows Cliff’s ’69 run-in with the Manson Family has become a Tinseltown legend. Quentin Tarantino writes, David Fincher directs.

The teaser shows Cliff’s ’69 Manson beatdown is now Hollywood lore as the ’70s roll in. Plot details are thin, but a minute-long montage set to Henry Mancini’s “Peter Gunn” theme promises more retro, expletive-filled fun.

So far, Netflix hasn’t announced when this one will drop.

‘Scream 7’

Scream 7 is slashing its way into theaters at the end of the month, making it the first of this year’s Super Bowl trailers to hit the big screen. Ghostface has returned, and his focus is clear: tormenting Sidney Prescott by going after those she loves. However, Sidney’s not just a final girl anymore; she’s a final mom, protecting her daughter Tatum (Isabel May) from the latest Ghostface.

Kevin Williamson, writer of the first, second, and fourth films in the iconic horror franchise, directs Scream 7. He co-wrote the screenplay with Guy Busick. Alongside Campbell and May, the sequel stars Courteney Cox and franchise favorite Matthew Lillard.

‘Hoppers’

Up next, we have Pixar’s latest original film, Hoppers. Disney Channel fave Piper Curda stars as Mabel, an animal lover whose consciousness gets zapped into a lifelike beaver robot, letting her get in touch with nature in the most literal way possible.

Also, the voice cast is stacked: Meryl Streep, Dave Franco, Jon Hamm, and basically half the SNL alumni from the past decade. The film (sigh) hops into theaters March 6.

‘Project Hail Mary’

This one is a bit of a spoiler (as trailers sometimes do). The final trailer for Project Hail Mary teases an interstellar buddy comedy for the ages. Ryan Gosling plays schoolteacher-turned-astronaut Ryland Grace, who must team up with “Rocky,” a rock-like alien (get it?), to save our sun.

The punch-out shot of Gosling’s character fist-bumping Rocky borders on E.T. levels of tear-jerking.

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, this is the second film adaptation of an Andy Weir novel after 2015’s The Martian. Drew Goddard, who wrote the screenplay for The Martian, also penned this script.

The film (ugh) blasts off into theaters on March 20.

‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

The Super Bowl spot for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie sets the stage for an epic showdown between Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie) and our favorite heroes. This time, Yoshi joins the action, showcasing his signature, totally not weird abilities like swallowing enemies and turning them into spotted eggs.

The sequel’s voice cast also includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina.

This one hits theaters on April 1.

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’

The Super Bowl ad for The Mandalorian and Grogu took an unexpected detour… straight to Hoth. Instead of your typical plot-heavy trailer, it cleverly pays homage to Budweiser’s iconic Clydesdale commercials, swapping horses for four Tauntauns pulling a speeder-wagon.

Jon Favreau directed, produced, and co-wrote the project. The film follows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (the nuggy-loving “Baby Yoda”) in a new adventure. Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White also co-star.

The film is set to kick off the summer movie-going season on May 22.

‘Disclosure Day’

Steven Spielberg is back in familiar territory with his latest venture: aliens and UFOs. This time, the question isn’t “Are they out there?” but “Can we handle the truth if they are?”

Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo, and drops June 12.

‘Supergirl’

Krypton may be toast, but Supergirl’s origin story is just getting started in the 45-second teaser for the film, which lands June 26. The clip shows how Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) had her first meet-cute with Krypto, the super-powered canine who stole the show in last year’s Superman.

Written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl also features David Krumholtz as Zor-El (Kara’s father), Jason Momoa as Lobo, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze (Kara’s mother).

‘Minions & Monsters’

Finally, we have the third Minions spinoff, in which Gru’s babbling yellow henchmen decide to make a monster movie. To do so, they use forbidden knowledge to summon a cute version of Cthulhu, who helps them recruit other monsters for their Hollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Pierre Coffin, who directed the first three Despicable Me films and voiced the Minions, directed and co-wrote the screenplay with executive producer Brian Lynch.