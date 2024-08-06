Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones’ Cause of Death at 40 Revealed

Former Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans wide receiver Jacoby Jones tragically passed away last month. Although the former All-Pro was retired from the NFL, he still was fairly active in the game. And at just 40 years old, he was relatively young. So many people had questions related to his untimely death.

Fans waited anxiously to find out the cause of death for the star wideout, and on August 5 they finally got their answer. According to TMZ, the Super Bowl champion was dealing with heart disease as a result of high blood pressure which caused his untimely death.

Jacoby Jones’ Cause of Death Revealed

“Jacoby Jones’ cause of death has been revealed … TMZ Sports has learned the Super Bowl champion died from Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease,” TMZ wrote.

“The medical examiner released details behind the shocking death on Tuesday … stating the 40-year-old died from a heart disease caused by long-term high blood pressure.

As we previously reported, Jones was found dead in his New Orleans home on July 14 … and his family, friends, and former NFL teammates were heartbroken over the sudden loss.”

Ravens Star Found Coaching After Retirement

Jones had an esteemed NFL career. His career spanned ten years. The highlight of his tenure was winning the lone Super Bowl ring of his career in 2013.

Jones’ last year in the NFL was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. After he hung his cleats up, he decided to pay things forward to the next generation by getting into the coaching field.

He started out coaching high school football at Lane High School. and Calvert Hall as a wide receivers coach. However, in 2010 he finally climbed the ranks to college at Morgan State University where he was the tight ends coach for a year before he became the wide receivers coach at Alabama State from 2022-23.

May Jacoby Jones rest in peace.