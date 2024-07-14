baltimore-ravens-legend-jacoby-jones-dead-at-40

Former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones passed away in his Houston home during the early hours of Sunday, June 14. He was 40 years old.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Jacoby Jones was a third-round pick during the 2007 NFL draft. He played for the Houston Texans from 2007 to 2011 before moving to the Baltimore Ravens.

During his time with the Ravens, Jones helped lead the team to the Super Bowl XLVII. The team won against the San Francisco 49ers 34-31. He also was named an All-Pro returner and received a Pro Bowl nod in 2012.

After his Baltimore departure, Jones went on to play for the San Diego Charges and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015 before moving on to play football for indoor arena team Monterrey Steel in 2017.

Along with his time in the NFL, Jones also appeared on the 16th season of Dancing With the Stars. He partnered with Karina Smirnoff. He reached the finals and placed third.

Shortly after Jones’ death was announced, the Baltimore Ravens released a statement about the late NFL star.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones,” the statement reads. “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy, and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”

The Ravens continued to share that Jones will long be remembered not just for his success on the football field, but for the lasting personal connection he made with countless people within the NFL team’s organization and the Baltimore community.

“We share our deepest condolences with Jacoby’s family as we all begin to process the devastating loss.”

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach, Former Teammates Pay Tribute to Jacoby Jones

Baltimore Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh, also issued a statement about Jacoby Jones’ unexpected passing.

“I loved Jacoby Jones,” Harbough declared. “We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm, and love for people were powerful. He was a light. He was the cherished son of his loving mom, Ms. Emily. They were so close. He was a man of faith.”

Harbough also said that his favorite football play was when Jones was talking to his mom in the end zone, just before a late-game kickoff return against the Minnesota Vikings in a snowstorm shootout.

“Jacoby then raced to catch the ball and run it back for a touchdown,” Harbough continued.”My favorite Jacoby personal moment was everything I saw. His smiling face full of Joy. Rest in peace Jacoby, in the arms of Jesus.

Jones’ Texans teammate, JJ Watt also paid tribute by writing, “Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too son. R.I.P Jacoby Jones.”