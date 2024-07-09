Suki Waterhouse Poses Poolside 4 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Did You Even Have a Baby’

Suki Waterhouse shared poolside photos just four months after giving birth, wowing fans.

Yesterday, Suki posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram that appeared to be from her holiday weekend.

“not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume 🍓,” she captioned the photos.

Many fans and friends commented on how beautiful she looked in the pictures. Camila Morrone, Suki’s co-star on Daisy Jones and The Six, commented “🔥🔥🔥🔥” under her post.

Additionally, countless users wondered how Suki looks “that good after birthing a whole ass child.”

“Did you even have a baby orrrrr?” one person asked. “If i don’t look this good after having a baby i’ll sue,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, many others pointed out the toxicity of commenting on or comparing women’s bodies. “Can everyone stop commenting on her body like everyone is different and there is no reason to compare yourselves,” one person wrote.

“Standard celeb model pic after baby.. look how hot I look.. but really under the guise of summer..” another person commented.

About four months ago, Suki gave birth to her and Robert Pattinson’s daughter. Though the couple keeps most of their personal life private, Robert recently opened up about life with his new child.

“She’s so cute,” he told the press at the Dior Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in Paris in June. “And you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months I’m like ‘Oh… I can kinda see who she is already.'”

He also mentioned that having a baby “makes me feel very old and very young at the same time.”

Suki has also opened up about her postpartum journey on Instagram. Additionally, she recently shared that she was on the cover of British Vogue “with the most perfect girl in the world 💕,” aka her daughter.

“It’s soooo a summer of the biggest and best love!!” she said.