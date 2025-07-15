Suki Waterhouse Hospitalized After She Wore Pants ‘So Tight’ They ‘Caused a Hernia’

Suki Waterhouse revealed she was recently hospitalized after she wore pants that were so tight they caused a hernia.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Waterhouse opened up about her health scare after numerous fans asked her why she was so quiet on social media lately.

“suki you never tweet anymore’ have you ever considered I wore pants so tight 6 months ago it caused a hernia & I’ve been too scared to tell you,” she wrote.

Waterhouse also shared photos of the tight pants in question. She wore the pants during the tour supporting her Memoir of a Sparklemuffin album. She then posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

Fans and critics alike took to the post’s comment section to express their thoughts on Waterhouse’s news.

“On stage in leather trousers then attached to a drip in hospital later like a true 70s rockstar,” one X user wrote.

Other X users noted that Suki Waterhouse had a vape pen on her chest while being hospitalized. “Vape in the hospital is diabolical,” one X user wrote.

Waterhouse responded, “So true” to the comment.

A fellow X user then wrote, “This is hilarious, but also, everyone, do not vape in the hospital, you could literally blow us all up.”

Suki Waterhouse Welcomed Her First Child Months Before the Hospitalization

The health scare occurred less than a year after Suki Waterhouse gave birth to her first child with Rob Pattinson.

During an interview with British Vogue last summer, Waterhouse spoke about finding out she and Pattinson were having a girl.

“I wish I hadn’t wanted to find out,” Waterhouse admitted at the time. “But I needed to prepare myself mentally.”

Waterhouse went on to say she was “in a flood of tears” after finding out. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, am I going to have to go through what [you] went through with me?'” she recalled asking her mom. “I was just such a little b—. [My mum] usually loves telling my terrible teenager stories, but she was like, ‘No, no you were great. You were amazing, you were fine.'”











