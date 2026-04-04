‘Succession’ Star Joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2

Dexter: Resurrection is adding a major character for its second season, bringing a Succession heavyweight into the cast.

Videos by Suggest

Deadline reports that Brian Cox, who played Logan Roy on Succession, is joining the cast as a series regular. He will play a character known as “The New York Ripper.

In Dexter: Resurrection, the New York Ripper is a serial killer who terrorized the city years ago. Although he’s no longer active, he has found a new way to embrace his infamy by taunting the survivors of his past murder sprees.

In the Season 1 finale, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) discovered the New York Ripper’s identity was Don Frampt. He found the name in a folder belonging to last season’s villain, Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage). Dexter kept a duffel bag of these folders not as mementos, but as leads. With the recent casting news, it’s clear Dexter will be tracking down at least one killer from Prater’s collection.

The First Season of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Dropped Last Summer

Dexter: Resurrection premiered last summer on Paramount+ as a follow-up to 2021’s Dexter: New Blood. The series picks up three weeks after the events of New Blood, with Dexter awakening from a coma after being shot by his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). Finding Harrison has vanished, Dexter tracks him to New York to make things right, only to discover a larger plot at play. Paramount+ renewed Dexter: Resurrection for a second season in October.

Cox’s decorated career includes two Laurence Olivier Awards, a Primetime Emmy, and a Golden Globe. He is best known for his role as Logan Roy in Succession, but his other notable credits include Hermann Goering in Nuremberg, Harry Montebello in The Straits, Jack Langrishe in Deadwood, and Dr. Hannibal Lecktor in Manhunter.

‘Succession’ Brian Box is set to join ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2.(Kayla Bartkowski/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Along with Hall, Alcott, and Dinklage, Season 1 of Dexter: Resurrection also starred Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, Emilia Suárez, and James Remar. Details about the plot of Season 2 are being kept under wraps, and it is unknown when it will premiere. Dexter: Resurrection Season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.