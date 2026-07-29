Successful TV Figure Dead at 97: RIP to Harris Katleman

Harris Katleman, the veteran television executive who helped shape some of the medium’s most enduring programmes during influential leadership roles at MGM Television and 20th Century-Fox Television, has died at the age of 97.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died on 8 July in Los Angeles after a brief illness, leaving behind a career that spanned decades and transformed the American television industry.

Katleman built his reputation as a respected television executive with a sharp eye for programming and talent. After beginning his career at MCA, where he worked under entertainment executive Lew Wasserman, he joined Goodson-Todman Productions before moving into senior leadership positions in television production and distribution. His steady rise reflected his business instincts and his ability to recognise projects with broad audience appeal.

Harris Katleman Lived A Rich Career

In 1972, Katleman became president of MGM Television. Five years later, he launched his own production company before accepting the role of president and chief executive officer of 20th Century-Fox Television in 1980. He remained in that position until 1992, overseeing one of the studio’s most successful creative periods.

During his tenure, Fox Television developed and produced a remarkable slate of hit series. Katleman supervised productions that included L.A. Law, The Tracey Ullman Show, In Living Color, The Simpsons, CHiPS, The Fall Guy, Trapper John, M.D., Cop Rock, and Silk Stalkings.

Although Katleman worked primarily behind the scenes, colleagues recognised him as a calm, decisive executive who encouraged creative development while maintaining strong business discipline. His influence reached far beyond individual series, as he helped guide studios through significant changes in television production and distribution during the 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s.

Following his retirement, Katleman reflected on his long career in the 2019 memoir You Can’t Fall Off the Floor and Other Life Lessons From Life in Hollywood, sharing stories from decades spent working alongside many of the industry’s biggest figures.

Harris Katleman leaves a lasting legacy through the landmark television programmes he helped bring to audiences. His leadership, vision and commitment to quality programming secured his place among the most influential television executives of his era.