Longtime TV Host/Comedian Dead at 85: RIP to Bill Oddie

British comedian, wildlife presenter and conservationist Bill Oddie has died at the age of 85, bringing to a close a remarkable career that entertained audiences and inspired generations of nature lovers.

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His agent confirmed that Oddie died on 25 July. His family members have requested privacy as they mourn his loss.

Oddie’s agent, David Foster, said, “Bill was a multi-talented celebrity – wildlife presenter, broadcaster, comedian, writer, songwriter, musician and conservationist. Yet it was never fame that he valued.”

“Instead he encouraged us to respect and protect the environment. He taught us the wonder of it. He protested, lobbied and campaigned for it.”

Oddie first captured national attention as one-third of the legendary comedy trio The Goodies, alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden. The group’s BBC television series ran throughout the 1970s before returning for an ITV revival in the early 1980s. The programme combined surreal humour, slapstick, and musical comedy, earning a devoted following and becoming a defining British comedy series of its era.

Bill Oddie Then Stepped Into Nature

Although comedy established his reputation, Oddie built an equally influential second career as one of Britain’s best-known wildlife broadcasters.

A lifelong birdwatcher, he turned his passion for nature into popular television programmes that introduced millions of viewers to birds, wildlife and conservation. His television credits included Birding with Bill Oddie, Bill Oddie Goes Wild, Springwatch and Autumnwatch. His enthusiasm, knowledge and approachable presenting style encouraged countless people to appreciate the natural world.

Oddie also wrote numerous books about birds and wildlife, campaigned for environmental protection, and supported conservation causes throughout his life.

Born in Rochdale in 1941, Oddie grew up in Birmingham before studying English at the University of Cambridge. There he joined the Cambridge Footlights, where he developed the comic talents that launched his entertainment career. His success eventually extended across television, radio, music, writing and broadcasting, making him one of Britain’s most recognisable television personalities.

He is survived by his wife, Laura, and his daughters Bonnie, Kate and Rosie. His legacy lives on through his television work, environmental campaigning and enduring impact on British broadcasting.