Kavinsky, DJ and Creator of Iconic ‘Drive’ Track ‘Nightcall’, Found Dead at 50

Kavinsky, the French producer and DJ whose unforgettable track “Nightcall” became a cinephile favorite after featuring in Ryan Gosling’s 2011 thriller Drive, has died.

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He was found dead at his Paris home on the evening of July 28. Authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of his death, though no foul play has been reported. According to Reuters, French media reported that the 50-year-old had been experiencing headaches in the days before his death.

Born Vincent Belorgey in Paris on July 31, 1975, Kavinsky was a prominent figure in the French Touch electro scene, alongside acts like Daft Punk.

He rose to international fame with “Nightcall,” which gained widespread recognition after Nicolas Winding Refn used it in his 2011 film Drive, starring Gosling as a Hollywood stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver. The track, produced by Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, had originally been released in 2010.

The hypnotic track, which opens the film, helped define the film’s neon-soaked, nocturnal atmosphere and became one of the defining electronic songs of the decade.

Déjà 12 ans que Nicolas Winding Refn nous a offert cette intro absolument magique. Nightcall de Kavinsky est phénoménal. Immense film qu'est DRIVE et l'une des meilleures performances de Ryan Gosling.



Perfection. pic.twitter.com/kxW7WeNEQG — Nathan 🍿 (@Nathan_cinema) September 16, 2023

Kavinsky’s most recent high-profile performance came at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony. He performed “Nightcall” alongside Phoenix and Angèle.

DJ Kavinsky performing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony, September 8, 2024. (Photo by Thibaud Moritz / AFP via Getty Images)

Broadcast to a global audience, the appearance introduced the track to a new generation of listeners, more than a decade after Drive‘s release.

French President Pays Tribute to Kavinsky: ‘Kavinsky, French Pride Forever’

Kavinsky released two albums during his career: OutRun in 2013 and Reborn in 2022.

Meanwhile, French culture minister Catherine Pégard confirmed his death in a social media post on Wednesday (July 29).

“With Kavinsky’s sudden departure France loses one of its most unique voices,” she wrote on X. “From the movie ‘Drive’ to the Paris Olympics, the whole world enjoyed ‘Nightcall.’ Danceable and nostalgic at the same time, his music will continue to resonate across borders and different generations.”

Avec la disparition soudaine de Kavinsky, la France perd l’une de ses voix les plus singulières. Du film Drive aux JO de Paris, le monde entier avait vibré sur « Nightcall ». À la fois dansante et nostalgique, sa musique continuera de traverser les générations et les frontières. pic.twitter.com/jnwzU1bL6o — Catherine Pégard (@catherinepegard) July 29, 2026

French President Emmanuel Macron also posted a tribute to the prolific DJ.

“Kavinsky, French pride forever,” he wrote on Facebook.