Oscar-Winning Musician Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Glen Hansard Was 56

Glen Hansard, the Irish musician who won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2008 for the indie musical Once, has died following a motorcycle crash.

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“With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Glen Hansard. [He] passed away in the early hours of this morning, following a road traffic accident in Dublin,” Hansard’s management company explained in a statement. “Glen’s family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time. The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Irish police are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle crash, according to the BBC.

Glen Hansard Began His Career in Music Busking on the Streets of Dublin

Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, Hansard began his career busking on the streets of the Irish capital. He went on to form the rock band The Frames in 1990. Hansard also performed as one half of the rock duo The Swell Season, alongside his Once co-star Marketa Irglova.

Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard of The Swell Season perform in 2025. (Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images)

Once follows a busker and an immigrant through an eventful week in Dublin. Over the course of the film, they write, rehearse, and record songs that capture their love story. The pair’s duet, “Falling Slowly,” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

RIP Glen Hansard ¿Podemos por favor parar 4 minutos y detenernos a apreciar lo absolutamente desgarradora y maravillosa que es Falling Slowly de la BSO de Once con la que ganó un Oscar?pic.twitter.com/KgYuJiD46V — Juan Ceñal (@ordago13) July 29, 2026

The film was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical, earning eight Tony Awards in 2012, including Best Musical, Best Actor, and Best Book.

Hansard also released several solo albums throughout his career. His 2016 release, Didn’t He Ramble, earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album.

In a statement on X, Ireland’s prime minister, Micheál Martin, said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Glen Hansard,” describing him as “a talented musician and actor who made a significant contribution to Ireland’s cultural landscape over many years.” Martin concluded by offering his “sincere sympathies to his family, friends, and fans.”