two-very-successful-stars-are-divorcing-after-5-years-together

Japanese voiceover/dubbing stars Kana Hanazawa and Kensho Ono recently announced they are divorcing after five years of marriage.

In a statement on X, Hanazawa and Ono revealed that after numerous discussions, they have decided to end their marriage. They cited differences in daily schedules and lifestyles as the causes of the breakup.

“It became difficult to spend time together as a couple,” the voiceover stars explained. And as the distance between us grew, we chose to respect one another and walk separate paths.”

The former couple then stated, “We deeply apologize for having to share this kind of news with everyone who has warmly supported us. Moving forward, we will both continue to devote ourselves to our work more than ever, and we would be grateful for your continued support.”

Hanazawa first confirmed she and Ono were dating in early 2017 after rumors about the relationship started circulating. They starred together in Magi as Hakuryū Ren and Kōgyoku Ren and Bungo Stray Dogs as Ryūnosuke Akutagawa and Lucy M.

They got married in July 2020.

Hanazawa is best known for her roles in Demon Slayer, Psycho-Pass, and The Quintessential Quintuplets. Ono appeared in various anime, including Kuroko’s Basketball, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Aware! Meisaku-kun.

The Couple Previously Praised One Another

While announcing their marriage, Ono praised Hanazawa as being a person he respects.

“She is passionate about her work, is always cheerful, and makes me happy when we’re together,” he said. “And she has many qualities that I don’t possess.”

Hanazawa also shared her thoughts about Ono. “One is a person who can make life more fun, no matter what the occasion,” she pointed out. “I’m a worry-wart, and he gives me courage while being very kind.”