another-major-streaming-service-is-raising-its-subscription-price

Another major streaming service is planning to raise its subscription price right at the start of the new year.

Paramount announced it will increase Paramount Plus prices in the US by $1 on Jan. 15. Its Essential plan, which is ad-supported, will go from $7.99 to $8.99, while its Premium plan will rise from $12.99 to $13.99.

The streaming service made the announcement as part of its earnings report, which was released earlier this week.

“Our ongoing investments in Paramount+ are enhancing the value we deliver to consumers,” Paramount revealed. “To support this continued investment, we plan to implement price increases in the US early in the first quarter of 2026, and we recently announced upcoming price adjustments in Canada and Australia.”

Paramount further shared that the changes will “fuel” continued reinvestment in the user experience and deliver what it believes to be a stronger “slate” of programming for its customers in 2026 and beyond.

The streaming service’s prices increased over the summer.

The Streaming Service Price Increase Comes Just Months After Skydance Acquires Paramount

Just months before it announced a price increase for its streaming service, Paramount was acquired by Skydance for $8 billion. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) officially approved the acquisition in late July.

Brendan Carr, the FCC chairman, issued a statement on the acquisition. He said he welcomes “Skydance’s commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network.”

“Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly,” Carr stated. “It is time for a change.”

The FCC chairman also noted that the acquisition is a “step forward” in what he considers will eliminate “invidious forms” of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) measures. As part of the Paramount acquisition, Skydance plans to hire an independent advisor to evaluate potential bias issues.

“Skydance commits, for a period of at least two years, to have in place an ombudsman who will report to the President of New Paramount and evaluate complaints of bias,” the FCC statement pointed out.

The FCC voted 2-1 to approve the acquisition.