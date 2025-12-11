Streaming Service Adding Higher-Price Subscription Tier for ‘Superfans’

In this day and age, the thought of our streaming services increasing in price is akin to feeling mugged. Well, one streaming service is so popular that they bent to their fans’ will and offered them an option to pay more for next to no bonuses.

Videos by Suggest

Remember CollegeHumor? Well, the company that produces hilarious skits and shows rebranded as Dropout in 2023. As they put it themselves, “after 20 years, everyone getting fired, and launching a streaming service,” Dropout was born.

With Sam Reich at the helm and many shows all available on Dropout TV, fans have been very well-fed. Dropout is home to the world-famous Dungeons & Dragons show Dimension 20 and the ever-changing game show Game Changer, alongside many other improv-centered comedy shows.

To access their streaming service, fans have only had to pay $6.99 a month. However, fans have been harassing the service to allow them to pay more.

To answer their pleas, Sam Reich made a video to hilariously address the situation he found himself in.

Dropout TV Offers A “Superfan” Tier For Those Who Want To Give More Money

In the video, Sam Reich explained that they’ve always wanted Dropout TV to cost roughly the same as a “big sandwich.” But with his fans demanding he let them pay more, he’s come up with the “Superfan” tier.

After their first-year discount, the Superfan tier will cost supporters $129.99 annually. It is completely optional, but allows fans “with the motive and the means” to provide further support.

“Dropout is becoming more expensive as we make more shows, pay people more, and if we’re going to take the next big step as a company into scripted and animation … we sure could use the additional support,” he said.

He stressed that regularly-paying customers are still their priority. But, Dropout will provide a few perks to those who want to pay more. Superfans can expect to access a behind-the-scenes blog, access to Superfan-exclusive merch, and early access to tickets for live events.

As the slogan goes, “so pay Dropout more if you want, or don’t.”