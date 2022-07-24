This ‘Amazon Kitchen Hack’ Is Actually A Genius Solution When You’re Tight On Space

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Usable counter space in the kitchen is a hot commodity. If you know, you know. There never seems to be enough space for all the chopping, prepping, and serving. For seriously cramped spaces, not even these space-saving hacks can cut it. So, what are our options?

There are a few choices available to get more counter space. If you’re handy, then you can build additional countertops. If you have enough room in your kitchen, a kitchen cart or buffet can add the needed workspace.

But if you’re already tight on space or don’t want to break out the tools, those options may not work for your needs. Luckily, we’ve stumbled upon a product that can make any kitchen—even a super small kitchen—way more functional.

Influencer Julianna Claire shared an “Amazon Kitchen Hack To Know About” post on her Instagram. In the video, she stated, “you can use it as a trivet, serving station, and cutting board.” Claire then demonstrated the functionality of this multi-functional kitchen solution, which can slide over a sink or on top of a stove to instantly create more working space.

While admittedly there are many questionable “hack” videos out there, this one actually was helpful. The simple but beautiful wood board is an easy addition to any kitchen. Need more room to chop and prep meals? Done! Having a dinner party and need more space to serve? Easy! Do you want to cover a stovetop to prevent accidents when not in use? Here you go!

While not the exact product featured in Claire’s video, the Prosumer’s Stovetop Cover Cutting Board is the perfect solution to your tight-on-space dilemma. The ingenious tool adds a roomy 29.5 x 21 inches to your workspace—those who work in cramped kitchens know that type of space is invaluable.

Plus, the large dimensions fit over most conventional stovetops. It also has adjustable feet that fit over your range while still looking stylish, thanks to its sleek bamboo finish. The material is lightweight, moisture-wicking, and sustainably sourced. Additionally, the integrated juice groove makes cleanup a breeze.

One happy Amazon customer raved about Prosumer’s beautiful and functional piece. “Wowza!! This thing far surpassed my expectations. I have chopped on it, cooked using a hot plate on it, served happy hour appetizers on it, kneaded dough on it. It’s been through a lot and maintains its good looks. Easy to clean/wipe up and feels very solid and sturdy. We oiled it, per the instructions and it took it very well. When guests come over and see it, they always comment on how lovely it is.”

Now that we’ve solved our countertop dilemma, what’s next? Check out some more kitchen and home hacks below.

