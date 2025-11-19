Sting Falls Ill, Cancels Multiple Concerts

Rock music legend Sting has been forced to cancel multiple concerts after falling ill.

In a Nov. 8 post on his official Instagram account, Sting’s management announced he was under the weather.

“He has been instructed not to perform tonight,” the post read. “As a result, his concert at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida, this evening will be postponed to May 6, 2026. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored on the new date.”

The post further shared, “Sting very much looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as he is fully recovered. He apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates your understanding.

In a separate post, Sting’s management announced that he would also not be able to perform his Nov. 10 show at the Hard Rock in Tampa, Florida, or his Nov. 11 performance at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Unfortunately, Sting is under the weather and has been instructed by his doctor to postpone his scheduled performances,” the post read. “Please stay tuned for additional information regarding the rescheduled dates.”

Sting Announces Adapted Musical ‘The Last Ship’ After Concert Cancellations

Days after cancelling multiple shows, Sting announced the musical adaptation of his The Last Ship.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming The Last Ship—written, composed, and starring Sting—to the Met for a limited run of performances June 9–14,” Sting’s management revealed.

According to the Met, The Last Ship is inspired by Sting’s childhood in a shipbuilding community in the “industrial northeast” of the UK and “drawing on his musical roots.”

“The production will feature new and revised songs,” the announcement further revealed. “As well as a new book by Barney Norris.”

“Sting will portray Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center,” the Met shared. “With reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy co-starring as the Ferryman.”

Speaking about The Last Ship, Sting stated, “I grew up in the shadow of a shipyard, watching thousands of men walk past my front door every morning to work there, and imagining that would be my destiny too. I dreamed of escaping—and I succeeded, traveling far and earning my living on some the world’s greatest stages—including the Metropolitan Opera House in 2010. But the further I got, the more that shipyard called to me.”

He then added, “The Last Ship is my tribute to the people and the place that shaped me. Bringing it to the Met feels like a full-circle moment.”

Tickets went on sale on Nov. 13.