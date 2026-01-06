Steven Spielberg’s Alleged Beef With Ben Affleck Revealed

Director Mike Binder has spilled the tea on the beef between Ben Affleck and Steven Spielberg. They have a feud that’s been going since the 1990s.

Mike Binder recently sat down on the One Bad Movie podcast with Stephen Baldwin on November 11. There, he decided to reveal the bad blood between Steven Spielberg and Ben Affleck, and how complications arose during the development of 2006’s Man About Town.

According to Binder, himself and Spielberg were working together on the movie. Spielberg was to produce the movie rather than direct it, however. Everything looked good, until Spielberg was told that Ben Affleck was cast for the film.

“Steven says, ‘No. Can’t do it with [Affleck]. We just bombed with a movie with him, he’s got that whole J. Lo thing going on now, and I have other problems with him,'” Binder recalls Spielberg saying.

“I love both these guys, and they’re both smarter than me, but they both kind of acted like idiots and so did I,” he continued.

But why would Spielberg have it out for Ben Affleck? What on Earth happened between the two of them?

Ben Affleck Once Threw Steven Spielberg’s Kid Into A Pool

Yeah, that’s about it.

At the time of the incident, in the 1990s, Ben Affleck was dating Gwyneth Paltrow. On a family vacation, where Paltrow’s Godfather, Steven Spielberg, and his family also attended, things got a little hairy.

Binder recalled what Spielberg said to him. “‘Ben came in fully dressed and my son pushed Ben into the pool, and Ben got really mad at him, and he came out of the pool and he picked him up and threw him back into the pool and made my son cry.”

Despite the triviality of the story, Spielberg was serious in not wanting to work with Affleck. Funnily enough, when Binder phoned Affleck to tell him about it, he brought up the incident himself.

“‘Did Steven Spielberg tell you I threw his kid in the water?'” Affleck allegedly said. “‘Is that what happened, is that why I’m not on your movie?'”