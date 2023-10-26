Steve Harvey’s Daughter, Lori Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Bikini Shoot

Despite autumn being right around the corner, Lori Harvey still shows off her stunning figure in a barely-there swimsuit.

Lori Harvey, adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, is spicing things up on Instagram. The model and entrepreneur recently appeared in a bikini shoot for her brand, Yevrah.

Yevrah, “Harvey” spelled backward, is a swimsuit line founded and designed by Lori. The model also founded a skincare brand, SKN by LH to accompany the swimsuit line.

In the carousel post, Harvey poses in an olive-green bikini with geometric gold accents on the top and bottom.

Instagram

Throughout the photos, Harvey is seen lounging on a beach chair in a spa-like outdoor location.

Instagram

One fan of Harvey joked in the comments, “Does it come with the body? Mine didnt😭”

“She’s incredible,” another fan commented, smitten with the model’s perfect figure.

Harvey’s pictured swimwear is available to purchase on Revolve. The best-selling coordinating set will cost fans $200 for the top and bottom.

The Harvey Family’s Recent Rare Outing

Recently, Steve Harvey posed with his wife Marjorie, Lori, and rarely-seen son Wynton at The Grio Awards. In the photos, Steve wore his wedding ring, seemingly shutting down recent cheating rumors with his wife.

Instagram

In August, rumors circulated that Marjorie had cheated on the comedian with his chef and bodyguard, William Freedman, aka Big Boom.

On October 10, Steve’s fans didn’t hesitate to call Marjorie out on her own birthday post made by the Family Feud host.

“She cheated on you Steve,” replied one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“Didn’t she cheat??” echoed another.

A third fan chimed in, “I see all is forgiven.”

Harvey initially dismissed the cheating accusations at a speaking engagement during last August’s annual Invest Fest in Atlanta. During the event, he reassured his fans that he and Marjorie were in a good place in their marriage.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine,” he said. “I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though. Sometimes you just want to respond but I ain’t got no time for rumor and gossip, man, but God been good to me. I’m still shining.”