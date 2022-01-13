Steve Harvey Has A New Favorite Shirt Style And Fans Love It

Steve Harvey is well known for his style, always dressing to the nines in classy suits and brightly colored ties. These days, however, the TV judge is turning heads for his evolving fashion sense. After appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Live with Kelly and Ryan, fans took notice of his new wardrobe.

Harvey’s New High-Fashion Wardrobe

The TV star sported wrap shirts to both TV appearances, pairing them with leather pants and light pink slacks. People were quick to compliment his new look in the comments section. One person wrote, “Whoever your stylist is deserves a raise.” Another commented, “Okay! You look AH-MAZING! Fit.. Fly… For LIFE!”

Harvey has been stepping up his style game in recent months, and the internet is taking notice. From monochromatic outfits to shiny suits, the TV star impresses his followers with every new picture he posts on Instagram.

Daughter Lori: ‘He Has Been Feeling Himself Lately’

His daughter Lori Harvey is aware of her dad’s new high-fashion wardrobe, and is a big fan of his new look. “He has been feeling himself lately,” the model told Us Weekly. “I love it.” No surprise: the stylist behind Harvey’s new look, Elly Karamoh, is Lori’s best friend.

“They’re the ultimate dynamic duo right now. Their energy together is amazing,” Lori shared. “He [Steve] is really open to Elly’s fashion advice and his creative direction, so he lets him push him a little bit, get him outside of his element — and it’s been working! So he’s like, ‘Ok, I like this. Let’s keep going.’”

Her personal favorite look? The all-red Louis Vuitton outfit from the late Virgil Abloh’s first menswear collection in Spring 2019. “I saw it and I was like, ‘Ok work it, I see you,’” Lori laughed. The Family Feud host is also weighing in on his pivot to high fashion, telling GQ that his style motto is “to be fly ‘till I die.”

Harvey’s New Fashion Venture

“I’m not just gonna sit over here and just let old age come and take me away,” he said during a November episode of his Facebook Watch series. “Pick me up and just walk me holding my grave. We’re not going to do this. I don’t want to walk old. I don’t want to look old. I don’t want to dress old.”

Harvey has even started his own clothing line, H by Steve Harvey, with items designed by his stylist. “H by Steve Harvey is a collection of seasonless, timeless and effortlessly elegant menswear,” the line’s website reads. “This collection transcends Steve Harvey’s public persona, offering a personalized look at his inner world and signature approach to fashion.”

More News From Suggest

The Latest Update On “Affulenza Teen” Ethan Couch Isn’t Promising That He’s Change His Ways

Kate Hudson’s Son Just Turned 18 And Looks Just Like His Famous Father

Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Has A New Adorable Pet, But What’s That In The Background?

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Allegedly Caught Fighting At ‘Tense’ New Year’s Eve Party, Latest Rumor Says

Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey’s Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan