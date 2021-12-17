Sterling K. Brown Admitted To His Wife Ryan Bathe That He Loves His Co-Star Susan Kelechi Watson

This Is Us actor Sterling K. Brown told his wife that he loves co-star and on-screen wife Susan Kelechi Watson, but don’t let that immediately trigger you. As strange as that may be to hear, the celebrated actor wasn’t telling his wife anything sordid. He was simply letting her know that the two shared a palpable chemistry, and he thought what they had tapped into was powerful, but not in a romantic way. More in a “peer truly respecting another peer’s craft” kind of way. Truthfully, if more actors were this honest with their significant other, maybe Hollywood marriages could learn from this.

Peer to Peer Review

Anyone who has watched This Is Us notes the magic that Brown and Watson have on the show. They bring an heir of authenticity to their work, and you can sometimes forget they are a fictional couple in a fictional setting. This is something both actors are wholly aware of. From The Daily Mail: ‘I told my wife early on. Ry, I want to say this to you in person because you’ll probably hear me say this in different interviews, but I love Susan Kelechi Watson.”

But the actor was also quick to point out that the love he shared for Watson was platonic and professional, through and through. He went on to express how he adored Watson, but not in a way his wife should ever be concerned about. He stresses how he loves the energy she injects into every scene between them. He continued by saying he loves her soul and spirit and recognizes that what they do on-screen together is important and impactful.

Love Is Mutual Respect

Watson has also gone on record to say that the two know how to play in each other’s space, and understand how to convey that respect and admiration to an audience. This is reflected in the success of both the actors and This Is Us in general, as Brown went on to be the first African American actor to win the Best Actor Golden Globe for a television series.

Brown’s actual wife, Ryan Michelle Bathé, is also an actress known for One For the Money and Boston Legal, and occasionally starring on This Is Us herself. The two eloped in 2006 and have two children together. What Brown did here may seem unconventional, but it also reads as very progressive and respectful to both women involved.

