Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Says She’s ‘Appalled’ by Daughter-in-Law Allison Holker’s Recent Claims About Her Son

The mother of late dancer and television personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss has spoken out about recent claims made by his widow, Allison Holker.

In an interview with People promoting her upcoming memoir, Holker revealed that she found drugs in Boss’ closet while preparing for his funeral. The dancer, who was also the DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide in December 2022.

Holker says she was in the closet picking out clothes for Boss’ funeral. There, she came upon a “cornucopia” of drugs. The shoebox stash included mushrooms, pills and “other substances I had to look up on my phone.”

“It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed,” she recalled. “It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about].”

“It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out,” she continued. “But it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much. There must have been a lot of shame in that.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and Allison Holker Met as Fellow All-Stars on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, fired back at Holker in a statement posted to Instagram.

“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” she wrote. “The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”

Boss shared three children with Holker: Weslie, 16 (whom he adopted), Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 5.

Alexander continued, saying that she’s stayed out of the public eye since Boss’ death “to protect my family.”

“But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer,” she concluded. “Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”

In her interview, Holker also claimed that some of Boss’ journal entires alluded to being sexually abused by a male dancer as a child.

“He was wrestling with a lot inside himself, and he was trying to self-medicate and cope with all those feelings because he didn’t want to put it on anyone because he loved everyone so much,” she said. “He didn’t want other people to take on his pain.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died By Suicide in a Los Angeles Motel on Dec. 13, 2022

Alexander isn’t the only one who has a problem with Holker. Several of Boss’ family members have taken to social media in recent days with various claims about his widow.

Boss’ cousin Elle, posted on X, “He wasn’t an addict. He smoked weed and was actively trying to quit. He wasn’t some junkie.”

Elle also alleges that Holker is keeping Boss’ family from seeing their children.

She won’t let our family see the kids.

“Yeah idgaf about an NDA,” Elle continued in another tweet. “This crazy woman made me and his actual family including sign an NDA just to even attend the funeral. She’s been trying to tarnish his legacy and refuses to let the Boss family see the children.”

Holker later took to her Instagram story to clarify that “my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people.”

“Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know,” she continued.

She noted that all proceeds from her book are going towards a mental health foundation she started in Boss’ name.

“I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life,” she wrote.