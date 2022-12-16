Stars’ Reactions To The Death Of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, From Ellen To Michelle Obama, Show Just How Much He Was Loved

The world was rocked by the announcement of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a dancer and choreographer perhaps best known for his time as DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. There has been an outpouring of love as people remember Boss’ legacy.

Ellen DeGeneres Calls tWitch ‘My Family’

Boss’ wife, Alison Holker Boss, confirmed that her husband had died from suicide on December 14. He had a lengthy career in almost all facets of the entertainment industry, but most people recognized him from his gig as the in-house DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres remembered him in a series of social media posts, writing that she was “heartbroken…tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart.”

One of the producers of the talk show, Andy Lassner, posted a photo of himself, Boss, and DeGeneres riding in a car together.

Singer Carnie Wilson commented on the post, writing, “He was absolutely lovely.”

‘Ellen’ Guests Like Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, and Justin Timberlake Post Tributes

Many of DeGeneres’ past guests remembered DJ tWitch fondly, and many other celebrities posted their stories and memories of him. Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of the pair walking arm-in-arm on her Instagram story, writing that the dancer will be “deeply missed.”

Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since [So You Think You Can Dance],” along with the number of a suicide hotline. Boss appeared on the dance competition reality show in 2008, coming in second place.

What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always.



Oh, tWitch!💔



If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay



Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide https://t.co/GEjHIJCNmT via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

Michelle Obama also posted a tribute to DJ tWitch, who she got to know during her many visits to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as through her Let’s Move! initiative. The former First Lady wrote that she was “heartbroken,” posting a photo of Boss and his family as well.

I was heartbroken to learn about the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who I got to know over the years through my Let’s Move! initiative and visits to The Ellen Show. My heart goes out to his wife, Allison, and his three children during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/C5AEmlfOrj — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 14, 2022

Justin Timberlake, who knew Boss for over 20 years “through the dance community,” posted photos of the pair. “It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors,” the singer wrote.

It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) December 14, 2022

Mario Lopez, who met tWitch many times over the years while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, posted a video of the two dancing.

Being on @TheEllenShow numerous times throughout the years I got to know Twitch pretty well. Such a nice & sweet guy. Always happy…You never know what’s going on in someone else’s life. Some of the “happiest” people are fighting daily battles behind closed doors. God Bless… pic.twitter.com/I4Kbxuiltx — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) December 14, 2022

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent Boss’ family “all the love, light, [and] strength.”

Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2022

The social media posts from some of the many people who met Boss over the years show just how much of an impact the dancer had on the world, and how much he will be missed.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741, or go to 988lifeline.org.

