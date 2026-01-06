Stephen Sheetz Dead at 77

Stephen Sheetz, the former president, CEO, and chairman of the board of Sheetz Inc., has died at the age of 77.

The Altoona-based convenience store company announced the news on January 5 through a Facebook post. Sheetz passed away Sunday night, surrounded by his family. After sharing the news, Sheetz went on to list his achievements and contributions to the Sheetz business. “We will miss you, Steve. Thanks for everything!”

Per WVVA, Travis Sheetz, the current president and CEO, said “Above all, Uncle Steve was the center of our family. We are so deeply grateful for his leadership, vision and steadfast commitment to our employees, customers and communities.”

Stephen Sheetz Has Been Indispensable For The Sheetz Brand

Born on January 7, 1948, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz began his lifelong association with the family business at just 12 years old, working part-time at the original Sheetz Kwik Shopper store founded by his brother in 1952. After graduating from Penn State University in 1969, he joined the company full-time. He rose through the ranks to become supervisor and director of operations for the chain’s original stores.

Under Stephen Sheetz, the Sheetz chain expanded from a small regional enterprise to a major multi-state retailer. By 1983, the company had grown to 100 locations. After Bob Sheetz’s retirement, Stephen served as president and CEO from 1984 to 1995 and as chairman of the board from 1995 to 2013. He then became chairman of CLI Transport, the company’s fuel delivery division, before retiring from official executive duties in 2020 while remaining active on the family committee.

Today, the chain operates more than 800 stores across several states, a testament to the growth initiated during his tenure.

Beyond his business achievements, Sheetz and his wife, Nancy, were active philanthropists. They founded the Sheetz Fellows Program at Penn State Altoona, offering mentorship and financial support to students, and helped establish the Sheetz Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence in downtown Altoona. The couple was named Philanthropists of the Year by Penn State University in 2010.

Stephen Sheetz is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; their daughters Megan and Nicole; seven grandchildren; and several siblings. Funeral arrangements are pending.