Stay Away From The Nutty Buddy! It May Be Part Of The Little Debbie Recall

There’s been a recall in the world of Little Debbie snacks that affects their Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites.

According to a posting on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, McKee Foods has recalled 25 cases of the product because they may contain undeclared pecans.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the notice warns.

Where Were They Sold?

The Vending Times reports that the affected bags of Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites were not sold in vending machines or in food service. According to a company spokesperson, this recall only affects products that were sold in convenience stores.

The recalled products were sold to retail stores in over 20 cities across three states—Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites were sold in individual 2.5-ounce bags, and they have best-by dates of December 24 and December 25.

Kentucky stores that received the product are located in Jackson, Columbia, Somerset, and surrounding areas. In North Carolina, the stores that sold recalled products are located in High Point, Greensboro, Asheville, Clemmons, and surrounding areas.

Tennessee has the most cities affected by the recall. Convenience stores in Sweetwater, Jackson, Piney Flats, Lebanon, Powell Crossroad, Knoxville, Maryville, Clarksville, Morristown, Crossville, Nashville, Collegedale, and surrounding areas all sold the affected Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites.

Does The Recall Affect Other Little Debbie Products?

An investigation into the matter indicated that the contracted manufacturer that makes and packages the Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites for McKee Foods had a temporary breakdown in the production process. Once they discovered that the product—which contains pecans—didn’t reveal the presence of tree nuts on the packaging, the company initiated a recall.

Only the Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites were affected, though. This recall does not impact Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars or any other Little Debbie products. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

If you have purchased a 2.5-ounce bag of Little Debbie Mini Nutty Buddy Cookie Bites Sandwich Cookies from a convenience store in the affected geographical areas, you should call 1-800-422-4499 with your package code information to get a refund.

You can call McKee Foods for your refund between 8:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST Monday through Thursday, or between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. EST on Friday.