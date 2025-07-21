Starbucks Announces When Iconic Pumpkin Spice Lattes Will Return

Fall girlies — rejoice! Starbucks announced when its iconic Pumpkin Spice Lattes will return to its locations.

The famous lattes will return on August 26! Starbucks further revealed that, along with its signature fall drinks, it will also bring back fan favorites, including the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte.

The company is also introducing new fall menu items, such as the Pecan Cortado and Italian Sausage Egg Bites.

Starbucks fans quickly turned to social media to share their reactions to the news. “August 26th is a very important day at Starbucks,” one fan wrote.

Another fan then stated, “YESSSSSSS AUGUST 26 HATES TO SEE ME COMINGGGG.”

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffees and Creamers to be Available at Grocery Stores

Although everyone will have to wait until August 26 to enjoy Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Starbucks will release pumpkin spice-flavored coffees and creams on grocery shelves nationwide.

“For coffee fans who are celebrating #Summerween and looking for fall flavors now, Starbucks coffees and creamers in a variety of new and returning fall flavors are now available online and where groceries are sold nationwide,” Starbucks revealed.

The company then announced that, at the beginning of August, its ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages would be reintroduced to grocery stores. National retailers, convenience stores, and gas stations would also carry the products.

“The seasonal lineup will be available for a limited time, while supplies last,” Starbucks shared.

Among the products are the Ice Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino, and Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee. Other products include Fall Blend Coffee, Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee, and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate.